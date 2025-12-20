GeeFi (GEE) Rewards Its Community With New Giveaway Following Presale Success

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To commemorate a series of record-breaking achievements, GeeFi Tech LLC is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of a major promotional giveaway. This initiative is designed to reward the loyal community that has driven the project’s rapid success, including the recent milestone of raising over $1.6 million and selling more than 26 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE) during the ongoing presale.





The giveaway serves as a gesture of gratitude to early adopters while encouraging further engagement as the project continues its aggressive growth trajectory.





Celebrating Community and Success

The decision to launch this new giveaway comes on the heels of intense market activity and robust investor support. GeeFi has quickly established itself as a standout project in the decentralized finance sector, largely due to its community-first approach. By organizing this event, GeeFi aims to give back to the individuals who have supported the vision of a comprehensive, utility-driven ecosystem. The giveaway will feature substantial rewards, offering participants another avenue to benefit from the platform's success beyond the standard staking and referral incentives.

A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi is building a platform defined by immediate utility. The cornerstone of this ecosystem is the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is already live and available for download on Android devices. An iOS version is currently in active development to ensure the platform remains accessible to a global audience. The wallet acts as a secure gateway to a suite of integrated financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending. The entire infrastructure is supported by the deflationary GeeFi Token, ensuring that user value remains the priority.





Driving Engagement and Adoption

This celebratory giveaway is more than just a reward system; it is a strategic move to foster deeper community interaction. By incentivizing participation, GeeFi is strengthening the bond between the platform and its users. The event is expected to attract new eyes to the project, further expanding the network effect that is crucial for the long-term viability of any decentralized ecosystem. As the presale progresses toward its next phase, initiatives like this help maintain high levels of excitement and momentum.

Conclusion: A Token of Appreciation

As GeeFi prepares to roll out this exciting new campaign, the team reaffirms its commitment to transparency, security, and user satisfaction. The upcoming giveaway is a direct reflection of the project's gratitude for the overwhelming support received thus far. With $1.6 million raised and development milestones being hit ahead of schedule, GeeFi is well-positioned to deliver lasting value to its growing user base.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Media Contact Information

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63ee824f-b5c3-4ae0-8c1b-870bdff67de6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8f9a7d0-4966-4d39-a177-8d12f17d66a0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d058aa7-eb5d-43b8-aaf6-13bd67327fac