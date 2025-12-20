GeeFi's (GEE) Phase 3 Start Makes News, Selling Over 1 Million Tokens on Launch

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the rapid sell-out of its previous stage, GeeFi Tech LLC announced that Phase 3 of its token presale is off to a powerful start, with over 1 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE) already sold.





This immediate uptake demonstrates sustained momentum and highlights the market’s strong confidence in the project's vision. The total funds raised have now surpassed $1.6 million, with more than 26 million GEE tokens distributed to a growing base of early investors.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi's success is rooted in its commitment to delivering tangible utility from the outset. The ecosystem is built around the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is already live and available for download on Android devices. To expand its reach and ensure universal access, an iOS version is currently in active development. This wallet serves as the secure entry point to a full suite of integrated financial products, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending.

Accelerating Momentum into Phase 3

The sale of over 1 million tokens so soon after the start of Phase 3 signifies an acceleration of investor interest. This surge validates the project’s strategic roadmap and the increasing demand for user-friendly crypto solutions that connect digital assets with everyday finance. As Phase 3 continues, the project’s consistent progress and proven ability to attract capital reinforce its position as a high-potential player in the DeFi space.





Strengthening Value for the Community

GeeFi's platform is structured to ensure that its community shares directly in its growth. The project offers a robust staking program with an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, allowing token holders to generate a significant passive income stream. Additionally, a popular referral program provides a 5% bonus for each new participant brought into the ecosystem, transforming investors into active advocates. These incentives create a powerful system that rewards long-term holding and fosters a loyal, engaged user base.

Conclusion: A Strong Start to a New Chapter

The immediate success of Phase 3, marked by the rapid sale of over 1 million tokens, sets a strong precedent for this new stage of GeeFi’s journey. With total fundraising now exceeding $1.6 million and a clear path toward delivering its full product suite, GeeFi is well-equipped to capitalize on its momentum and deliver substantial value to its growing community of supporters.

