GeeFi (GEE) Empowers Community Introducing High-Yield Staking Feature With Up to 55% APR

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech LLC today announced the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated staking feature, which will offer token holders the opportunity to earn an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%.





This new program is designed to provide a powerful passive income stream for GeeFi Token (GEE) holders while simultaneously enhancing the security and stability of the network. The announcement comes as the project continues its strong presale performance, having raised over $1.6 million and sold more than 26 million tokens to date.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi is building a comprehensive decentralized financial ecosystem that prioritizes real-world utility. At its core is the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is already live and available for download on Android devices. To ensure universal access for all users, an iOS version is also in active development. This wallet serves as the secure gateway to a full suite of integrated financial products, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for global spending.

Rewarding Community and Securing the Network

The new staking feature represents a key component of GeeFi’s community-centric strategy. By allowing users to lock up their GEE tokens, the platform not only rewards them with high-yield returns but also strengthens the overall ecosystem. Staked tokens contribute to the network’s security and operational integrity, creating a symbiotic relationship where token holders are directly compensated for their role in supporting the platform. This model is designed to encourage long-term holding and active participation from the community.





Strengthening Value for Token Holders

Introducing a staking program with an APR of up to 55% significantly enhances the value proposition for GEE token holders. It provides a reliable mechanism for generating returns, independent of market fluctuations, and adds another layer of utility to the GeeFi Token. This initiative complements the project’s other incentive programs, including the 5% referral bonus, creating a robust framework that rewards early adopters and long-term supporters. As the platform grows, these rewards will play a crucial role in fostering a loyal and engaged user base.

Conclusion: A Major Step Toward a Rewarding Ecosystem

The launch of the GeeFi staking feature is a pivotal milestone in the project's roadmap. It underscores GeeFi's commitment to delivering substantial value back to its community while building a secure and sustainable decentralized platform. With a successful presale that has raised over $1.6 million and a clear focus on user-centric features, GeeFi is well-positioned to become a leading force in the DeFi space.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Media Contact Information

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/092a3b2d-c807-4c36-9da3-58c59bc72788

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f83854e2-deba-4560-bc3d-9b91b6d6d8e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb9b56f9-990f-43cb-908b-77b25bf5fb61