GeeFi’s (GEE) Phase 3 Shows Strong Start With Over 1M Tokens Sold in 24H

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum continues to build for the GeeFi ecosystem as the project announces a rapid start to Phase 3 of its presale, with over 1 million tokens already purchased by eager investors. This swift uptake immediately following the conclusion of Phase 2 highlights the relentless demand for the project and the growing confidence in its vision.





The milestone contributes to a broader success story, with GeeFi having now raised over $1.6 million in total funding and sold more than 26 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE) since the inception of the presale.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi differentiates itself in the crowded crypto market by delivering tangible products that offer immediate utility. The foundation of this ecosystem is the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is currently live and available for download on Android devices. To ensure the platform is accessible to all mobile users, an iOS version of the wallet is also in active development. This wallet serves as the secure gateway to a suite of integrated financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless asset trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending. The entire platform is powered by the deflationary GeeFi Token (GEE), designed to support long-term value retention.

Accelerating Momentum in Phase 3

The speed at which the first million tokens of Phase 3 were claimed signals that investor appetite remains incredibly high. Despite the scheduled price adjustment that occurred with the transition to Phase 3, the influx of capital has not slowed. This sustained buying pressure validates the project's strategic roadmap and suggests that investors see significant upside potential in the GeeFi ecosystem. The total of over $1.6 million raised to date provides the project with the necessary resources to accelerate development and marketing efforts, ensuring key deliverables like the iOS wallet remain on track.





Strengthening Value for the Community

GeeFi has structured its platform to ensure its community shares directly in the project's success through a robust system of incentives. The platform offers a compelling staking program with an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, enabling token holders to generate a substantial passive income stream while helping to secure the network. Additionally, a popular referral program provides a 5% bonus for each new participant brought into the ecosystem, transforming investors into active advocates. These initiatives create a powerful incentive structure that rewards long-term holding and fosters a loyal, engaged user base.

Conclusion: A Strong Start to a New Chapter

Surpassing the 1 million token mark so early in Phase 3 sets a bullish tone for the remainder of the presale. With over 26 million tokens now in the hands of the community and financial backing exceeding $1.6 million, GeeFi is solidifying its position as a high-growth contender in the decentralized finance space. As the project continues to hit its milestones, it offers a compelling opportunity for investors looking for utility-driven assets with a clear path to mainstream adoption.

