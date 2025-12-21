GeeFi (GEE) Presale Surpasses $1.6M Raised, Reaching Strong Momentum Amid Major Market Volatility

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor confidence in the GeeFi ecosystem continues to surge as the project officially crosses the $1.6 million fundraising milestone. This latest achievement highlights the accelerating momentum of the ongoing presale, which has now seen more than 26 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE) distributed to early supporters.





The rapid influx of capital serves as a strong endorsement of GeeFi's mission to make decentralized finance accessible and practical for everyday users, positioning the platform as a standout contender in the competitive crypto landscape.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi distinguishes itself by prioritizing immediate utility and user-friendly technology. The foundation of this ecosystem is the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is currently live and available for download on Android devices. To ensure that the platform reaches the widest possible audience, an iOS version of the wallet is also in active development. This secure mobile interface acts as the gateway to a comprehensive suite of financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending, all powered by the native GEE token.

Accelerating Momentum and Market Validation

Surpassing the $1.6 million mark is a testament to the robust demand for GeeFi’s solutions. The sale of over 26 million tokens reflects a growing community that believes in the project's roadmap and its potential to bridge the gap between complex blockchain technology and mainstream finance. This financial milestone provides the resources necessary to fast-track development and marketing efforts, ensuring that the ecosystem creates a significant impact upon its full public launch.





Strengthening Value for the Community

GeeFi is committed to ensuring that its success is shared with its user base through a variety of rewarding incentives. The platform’s staking protocol offers an attractive Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, providing token holders with a reliable source of passive income. Additionally, the project’s referral program encourages organic growth by offering a 5% bonus for every new investor introduced to the ecosystem. These features ensure that early adopters are not just investors, but active participants who benefit directly from the network's expansion.

Conclusion: A Solid Foundation for Future Growth

Crossing the $1.6 million threshold marks a pivotal moment in GeeFi’s journey. With a substantial war chest, a rapidly growing community, and a clear path for product delivery, the project is well-positioned to execute its ambitious vision. As development continues on the iOS wallet and other key features, GeeFi remains dedicated to delivering a seamless, all-in-one financial ecosystem that empowers users globally.

