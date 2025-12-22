Festi hf.: Buyback program week 51

In week 51 2025, Festi purchased in total 210,000 own shares for total amount of 68,360,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Week 51 15.12.2025 12:48 35.000 326,00 11.410.000 Week 51 16.12.2025 14:21 36.000 326,00 11.736.000 Week 51 17.12.2025 10:37 39.000 326,00 12.714.000 Week 51 18.12.2025 11:21 50.000 325,00 16.250.000 Week 51 19.12.2025 14:02 50.000 325,00 16.250.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 3,060,000 own shares or 0.98% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 523,774 own shares for 172,310,420 ISK and holds today 3,270,000 own shares or 1.05% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).