Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 15 December 2025 – 19 December 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 51:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement36,860,52116.97625,567,925
15 December 2025170,00018.253,102,500
16 December 2025160,00018.172,907,200
17 December 2025160,00018.032,884,800
18 December 2025160,00018.012,881,600
19 December 2025160,00018.122,899,200
Total, week number 51810,00018.1214,675,300
Accumulated under the program37,670,52117.00640,243,225

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 41,916,217 own shares corresponding to 2.88% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

AS 84 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback week #51 2025

Recommended Reading