Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 15 December 2025 – 19 December 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 51:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 36,860,521 16.97 625,567,925 15 December 2025 170,000 18.25 3,102,500 16 December 2025 160,000 18.17 2,907,200 17 December 2025 160,000 18.03 2,884,800 18 December 2025 160,000 18.01 2,881,600 19 December 2025 160,000 18.12 2,899,200 Total, week number 51 810,000 18.12 14,675,300 Accumulated under the program 37,670,521 17.00 640,243,225

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 41,916,217 own shares corresponding to 2.88% of the total number of outstanding shares.

