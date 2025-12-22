Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 15 December 2025 – 19 December 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 51:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|36,860,521
|16.97
|625,567,925
|15 December 2025
|170,000
|18.25
|3,102,500
|16 December 2025
|160,000
|18.17
|2,907,200
|17 December 2025
|160,000
|18.03
|2,884,800
|18 December 2025
|160,000
|18.01
|2,881,600
|19 December 2025
|160,000
|18.12
|2,899,200
|Total, week number 51
|810,000
|18.12
|14,675,300
|Accumulated under the program
|37,670,521
|17.00
|640,243,225
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 41,916,217 own shares corresponding to 2.88% of the total number of outstanding shares.
