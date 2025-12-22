Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Crosses 99% Phase 6 Allocation While V1 Progresses With Over 18.6K Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a crypto project reaches the final stretch of a funding phase, attention usually increases fast. At this point, most early uncertainty is gone, but broad market exposure has not fully arrived yet. Mutuum Finance is now in that window. Phase 6 of MUTM has crossed the 99% allocation mark, while development continues toward the V1 release. With more than 18,600 investors already involved, the project has entered a stage that often reshapes supply dynamics and investor behavior.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto protocol focused on lending and borrowing. Its goal is to create a structured system where users can supply assets, earn yield, and access liquidity in a predictable way.

The protocol is designed around dual lending markets. In pooled markets, users deposit assets into shared pools. These deposits generate mtTokens, which represent a claim on the pool and grow as borrowers pay interest. This model allows lenders to earn yield without managing individual loans.

Alongside this, Mutuum also supports direct lending. In this setup, lenders and borrowers agree on terms directly, including rate type and duration. Risk controls such as loan to value limits and liquidation thresholds are built in to protect the system.

According to official updates, Mutuum Finance is preparing its V1 for the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. Core components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and liquidation bots are already completed. ETH and USDT are planned as the first supported assets.

Presale Progress Reaches a Critical Point

The MUTM altcoin presale began in early 2025. Since then, the project has moved through multiple phases, each with a fixed price and allocation. Phase 6 is now more than 99% allocated, signaling that the remaining supply at this stage is extremely limited.

The current MUTM price in Phase 6 is $0.035. In the earliest phase, the token was priced at $0.01. This means the token has already increased by 250% during the presale period alone. Phase 1 participants are positioned for up to 500% appreciation at the official launch price of $0.06.

Each phase increase has followed a structured step up, rather than sudden price jumps. The next phase is expected to raise the token price by nearly 20%. For many investors, this stage-based progression creates urgency as the window for lower pricing narrows.

Funding, Holders and Distribution Numbers

Mutuum Finance has raised about $19.4M so far. The number of holders has grown steadily and now exceeds 18,600. These figures matter because they show consistent participation rather than a short spike.

The total supply of MUTM is capped at 4B tokens. Of this supply, 45.5% has been allocated to early distribution, equal to roughly 1.82B tokens. Around 820M tokens have already been sold.

As Phase 6 approaches full completion, the remaining unallocated supply becomes very small. In similar new crypto launches, this stage often changes market behavior. Buyers move faster, while sellers become more selective, knowing that new supply is limited.

Engagement Tools Driving Activity

Mutuum Finance has added several features that increase daily activity. One of the most visible is the 24 hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM. This creates constant participation and keeps activity levels high, even as allocation tightens.

Card payments are also available, lowering the barrier for new investors who prefer not to use only crypto wallets. This has helped expand the investor base and accelerate allocation during the later phases.

Security is a key focus as Mutuum Finance moves closer to V1. The project has received a 90 out of 100 score on the CertiK token scan, reflecting contract structure and risk checks. In parallel, Halborn Security is conducting an independent audit of the lending and borrowing contracts. The code is finalized and under formal review. Mutuum has also launched a $50k bug bounty to encourage external researchers to test for vulnerabilities.

Why Phase 6 Nearing Completion Matters

As Phase 6 crosses the 99% mark, the presale enters its final moments at the current price level. With the next phase bringing a higher price and fewer tokens available, many investors view this as the last chance to access MUTM under current conditions.

Late-stage allocations have also included larger single purchases, including a recent allocation of around $100k. Whale activity at this stage often signals confidence in the upcoming transition from funding to live usage.

With V1 development progressing, security reviews underway, and allocation nearly complete, Mutuum Finance is now positioned at a point where supply, timing, and attention intersect.

