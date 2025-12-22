K Wave Media to Acquire Controlling Stake in KOSDAQ-Listed AI and ICT Company Hansol Inticube

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K Wave Media Ltd. (Nasdaq: “KWM”), a global entertainment and media company, today announced that it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement to acquire 42.25% of Hansol Inticube Co., Ltd. (“Hansol Inticube”), a KOSDAQ-listed AI language and software development company, including managerial control, through K Wave Media’s wholly owned subsidiary, Play Company Co., Ltd. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

This strategic acquisition combines K Wave Media’s deep expertise in global entertainment IP and fandom-driven business models with Hansol Inticube’s advanced AI, cloud, and ICT solutions, positioning K Wave Media to fundamentally transform how millions of global K-culture fans engage with artists and content. The transaction represents a key milestone in K Wave Media’s evolution into an EnterTech company, integrating entertainment and technology to deliver highly personalized, data-driven fan experiences.

Hansol Inticube is a well-established provider of B2B ICT infrastructure, with core capabilities in AI contact centers, voice recognition, chatbots, smart solutions, and platform technologies. The company has built a stable technology foundation and customer base through large-scale deployments across the financial services, public sector, and telecommunications industries. When integrated with K Wave Media’s global entertainment platforms, Hansol Inticube’s AI and data capabilities are expected to drive significant innovation in customer experience, fan engagement, and IP monetization within the content and entertainment industry.

For the first nine months of 2025, Hansol Inticube reported KRW 51 billion (approximately USD $35 million) in revenue, which K Wave Media expects will meaningfully contribute to its consolidated financial performance and support its goal of doubling its revenue in 2026 following the transaction’s completion.

K Wave Media’s wholly owned subsidiary, Play Company, has executed a wide range of projects across the domestic and international entertainment markets over the past decade. Leveraging its proven track record in artist IP management, global K-pop and K-content production and distribution, and large-scale retail collaborations, K Wave Media plans to develop new content-centric AI service models and interactive communication platforms as part of the post-acquisition integration strategy.

Ted Kim, Chief Executive Officer of K Wave Media, commented:

“Play Company has built a strong record of commercial success in global markets such as Southeast Asia, the United States, and Japan, extending well beyond the Korean entertainment industry. By combining this practical experience and IP-driven business model with Hansol Inticube’s advanced technological capabilities, we believe K Wave Media can evolve into a new type of global platform company centered on enhanced customer experience.”

Mr. Kim added:

“This acquisition is more than a business combination, it is a strategic steppingstone to accelerate the digital transformation and global expansion of the K-culture industry. We anticipate meaningful synergies across new business areas, including AI-powered fan communities, customer-specific data analytics, and IP-based commerce monetization. We also expect this transaction to support K Wave Media’s return to profitability in 2026 and mark our full transition into an EnterTech company.”

Following the completion of the transaction, K Wave Media plans to expand its business scope to include AI solutions, fandom-based community platforms, chatbot applications, IP monetization, data-driven content distribution, and related services, further strengthening the global competitiveness and technology-driven value chain of the K-culture ecosystem.

About K Wave Media

K Wave Media (KWM) is a publicly listed entertainment and Bitcoin treasury company dedicated to creating, distributing, and monetizing high-quality content across multiple platforms. Since going public in 2025, KWM has focused on strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, digital platforms, and digital asset treasury management.

