K Wave Media Announces Strategic Discussions for Real-World Assets and Tokenized Securities Platform

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K Wave Media (“KWM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KWM ), a global K-content, intellectual property (IP), and artificial intelligence (AI) technology platform, today announced that it is in advanced discussions with leading securities firms and Solana AI, a high-performance, layer-1 blockchain designed for fast, low-cost transactions and decentralized applications (dApps), to establish a joint venture focused on real-world assets (RWA) and security token offerings (STO). The Company is targeting a launch of its commercial platform in July–August 2026.

KWM’s planned RWA platform will tokenize high-value Korean entertainment IP, including film and K-pop assets, and integrate them into a compliant, institutionally accessible financial ecosystem. Initial offerings are expected to include three tentpole Korean films and limited-edition digital K-pop photo cards.

“Tapping into the convergence of premium content and financial innovation, we believe tokenized securities represent a meaningful evolution in how intellectual property is financed, owned, and monetized,” said Ted Kim, CEO of K Wave Media. Mr. Kim continued: “By working alongside leading securities firms and leveraging the scalability of Solana, we believe that we are positioning KWM to deliver a compliant, institutionally oriented platform that unlocks new liquidity pathways for high-value Korean entertainment assets. We view this initiative as a strategic step toward enhancing shareholder value while establishing KWM at the forefront of the emerging real-world asset tokenization market.”

The platform will be built on the Solana mainnet, chosen for its high transaction speeds, low fees, and scalability. KWM intends to leverage global decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity within the Solana ecosystem.

About K Wave Media

K Wave Media (KWM) is a publicly listed entertainment and Bitcoin treasury company dedicated to creating, distributing, and monetizing high-quality content across multiple platforms. Since going public in 2025, KWM has focused on strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, digital platforms, and digital asset treasury management. Through its subsidiaries, KWM currently works with major K-pop entertainment companies, including HYBE, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and KQ Entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of K Wave Media’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of K Wave Media. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions.

If any of these risks materialize or K Wave Media’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that K Wave Media does not presently know, or that K Wave Media currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect K Wave Media’s current expectations, plans, and forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and the risk factors of K Wave Media described in K Wave Media’s Form 20-F initially filed with the SEC on May 14, 2025, as amended, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. K Wave Media anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while K Wave Media may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, K Wave Media specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing K Wave Media’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

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