Coinbax Raises $4.2M to Bring Institutional Controls to Stablecoin Payments

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinbax, the programmable trust layer for stablecoin payments, today announced $4.2 million in seed funding to bring escrow, policy enforcement, and programmable settlement to digital assets.

The round was led by BankTech Ventures, with participation from Connecticut Innovations, Paxos, SpringTime Ventures, and industry leaders across banking, payments, and digital asset infrastructure.

While traditional instant payment rails like RTP® and FedNow have improved settlement speed, financial institutions still lack the programmable control layer necessary to deploy stablecoins within their existing risk and compliance frameworks. Coinbax solves this by introducing institutional-grade programmable Controls—multi-party approvals, spend limits, conditional releases, and policy enforcement that execute in real-time while maintaining the auditability and oversight banks require.

The seed funding will accelerate engineering development, deepen integrations with custody and wallet infrastructure providers, and support onboarding of design partners across commercial banking and enterprise payment operations. Coinbax is building on Base and Solana with support for major stablecoins including USDC, USDG, RLUSD, and PYUSD, and planned expansion to additional chains as well as GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoins.

"Within the next three years, every bank account will have a wallet. Stablecoins and tokenized deposits will become part of every bank's core infrastructure. To get there, institutions need tools that feel familiar: clear rules, approvals, and workflows they can trust. Controls make that possible," says Peter Glyman, Founder and CEO of Coinbax.

Built on a dual on-chain/off-chain architecture, Coinbax brings structure and governance to programmable payments. Coinbax introduces Controls—modular smart-contract logic that enforce payment policies aligned with institutional workflows:

Multi-party approvals for treasury operations

Conditional settlement for milestone-based payments

Automated spend limits and policy enforcement

Escrow structures for commercial transactions

Direct integration with AP/AR and ERP systems





The platform maintains comprehensive audit trails, regulatory oversight capabilities, and compliance documentation while enabling the speed and programmability of blockchain-based settlement.

"Coinbax solves one of the obstacles to institutional adoption of stablecoins— risk," said Carey Ransom, Managing Director at BankTech Ventures. "What matters for banks is not speed alone, but having clear rules, accountability, and oversight. Coinbax gives financial institutions a practical way to use stablecoins inside real banking workflows."

Regulatory momentum is building. The GENIUS Act framework and growing institutional interest are moving programmable settlement towards enterprise readiness. Coinbax sits at the center of this shift—the trust layer bridging today's traditional banking systems with tomorrow's blockchain-based rails.

The platform enables 24/7 instant settlement and cross-border transfers that bypass correspondent banking fees and multi-day delays. Financial institutions use Coinbax for trade finance, loan disbursements, and one-to-many payouts—alongside milestone-based payments in construction and manufacturing, treasury automation with dynamic controls, and commercial payments with automated supplier approvals. All with the speed of blockchain and the controls of traditional banking unified in a single programmable trust layer.

About Coinbax

Coinbax is the trust layer for stablecoin payments. The platform introduces programmable Controls and automated settlement logic that make stablecoin and tokenized-deposit rails safe for banks, fintechs, and enterprise payments. Coinbax delivers production-grade APIs with deep integrations into custody providers, wallet infrastructure, and banking systems—purpose-built for institutional architecture that supports compliance, auditability, and scale.

Learn more at www.coinbax.com

Press Contact: hello@coinbax.com