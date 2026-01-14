Coinbax Joins the Jack Henry™ Fintech Integration Network

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinbax, the trust layer for stablecoin payments, announced today that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Fintech Integration Network (FIN). Participation in the program will provide Coinbax with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable Coinbax to integrate with Jack Henry’s core banking platforms. The Fintech Integration Network is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Coinbax integrates with SilverLake through jXchange™ and Symitar through SymXchange™ – services-based programming interfaces that enable third-party fintechs and financial institutions to securely access core data and business rules. These integrations maintain data integrity by managing access through a service layer that governs all interactions, ensuring consistent and secure data exchange across platforms.

Coinbax provides programmable escrow infrastructure that enables financial institutions to offer stablecoin payment capabilities with built-in compliance controls and automated settlement logic. Through its FIN membership, Jack Henry customers gain access to a platform purpose-built for institutional requirements, allowing banks and credit unions to explore digital asset payment rails without compromising their existing compliance frameworks or operational workflows. The integration enables real-time visibility into transaction status, programmable release conditions, and seamless reconciliation with core banking systems.

"Financial institutions want to meet their customers where payments are heading, but they need solutions built for how banks actually operate," said Peter Glyman, CEO of Coinbax. "Being part of FIN allows us to deliver that through the core systems Jack Henry customers already trust."

Jack Henry’s FIN takes the customer out of the middle, providing fintechs with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. FIN inclusion is not an endorsement of the fintech’s product.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Coinbax

Coinbax is the trust layer for stablecoin payments. The platform introduces programmable Controls and automated settlement logic that make stablecoin and tokenized-deposit rails safe for banks, fintechs, and enterprise payments. Coinbax delivers product-grade APIs with deep integrations into custody providers, wallet infrastructure, and banking systems– purpose-built for institutional architecture that supports compliance, auditability, and scale.

Learn more at www.coinbax.com

Press contact: hello@coinbax.com