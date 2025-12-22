EMulate Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrating its Paclitaxel ulRFE® Signal to Extend Survival and Slow Tumor Growth in Diffuse Midline Glioma Animal Model

Bellevue, WA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMulate Therapeutics, Inc. (EMTx) announces the acceptance of a publication of its pre-clinical animal model, testing the effect of its ulRFE® paclitaxel (A1A) signal against a DIPG tumor cell line. This publication, titled, “Tumor inhibition in xenograft model of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma via ultra-low and low frequency magnetic field therapy (link to article in web site),” represents the first demonstration of the ability of the Company’s paclitaxel ulRFE® signal to extend survival and slow down the rate of tumor growth in a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma model (DIPG).

“This publication confirms our other efforts to demonstrate effectiveness and safety for the treatment of Diffuse Midline Gliomas (DMG) and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas (DIPG) using our medical device with patients diagnosed with this horrible disease which has an extremely high unmet medical need,“ stated Chris Rivera, EMulate Therapeutics’ Chairman and CEO. “These results are an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to seek approval for treatment by the FDA. We believe our technology has the potential to address the need for a viable treatment option for this patient population where none exists today.”

The results from the study demonstrate the ability of EMulate’s A1A signal to promote increased tubulin an important milestone in polymerization and inhibit the cell growth of a DIPG cell line (SF8628), with the same, recognized mechanism of the paclitaxel molecule, which the A1A signal emulates. Survival time in mice, implanted with the SF8628 tumor, demonstrates a significant increase in survival time over mice that received no treatment.

“This publication discusses the safety and mechanisms of action of the A1A signal resulting in increased survival in this mouse model,” stated Xavier A. Figueroa, Ph.D., EMulate’s Senior Vice President for Pre-clinical Development. “The published results support previous pre-clinical and clinical publications in GBM with the same signal and are consistent with our compassionate use results in human patients with DIPG. We are confident that a clinical trial in DIPG will result in an increase in median overall survival for this patient population.”

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary radio frequency energy (RFE) technology targeted at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®) to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits specifically targeted at patients’ underlying conditions. The company has generated encouraging human clinical results from patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma (DMG), including diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), and is preparing for pivotal (phase III) studies in each indication using its proprietary A1A treatment signal emulating the mechanism of action of paclitaxel, a well-known and characterized chemotherapy agent. The company has submitted an application to the FDA for approval to treat U.S. patients diagnosed with DMG via the humanitarian device exemption (HDE) regulatory pathway and to commercialize this treatment product. It has also generated encouraging preclinical studies in pain management and mental health models and is preparing for initial human clinical trials in each area. In addition, positive data have been generated independently in animal health (positive cancer results in over 20 different solid tumor types in canines (pets)), as well as in bio-agriculture models. EMulate Therapeutics is the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB: TSVX). Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer wellness-wearable technology company spun out from EMulate in 2019. EMulate is the largest independent shareholder in Hapbee and recipient of quarterly royalties from net sales.

About our ulRFE Device

EMTx has developed a non-sterile, non-invasive, non-thermal, non-ionizing, battery-powered, portable investigational medical device that uses low to ultra-low level (DC-22kHz) frequencies to create and deliver specific electromagnetic fields that produce specific biological effects, including, e.g., increasing tubulin polymerization in numerous cancer models, emulating the effects of psychedelic drugs in mental health models and reducing pain sensations, among others. The system emits a low power magnetic field (< 100 mG) that can be applied locally or globally, depending on the type of therapeutic effect sought. The EMTX signals are stored as WAV files on the device and emitted via a cable to the attached antenna unit.

