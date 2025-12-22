Oncotelic Therapeutics Details PDAOAI Platform and Opens Access to Its Total TGF-β Knowledge Corpus

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:OTLC) ("Oncotelic", the "Company" or "We" or “Our”), a leader in RNA-based therapeutics, announced today opened access to PDAOAI, its proprietary evidence-interrogation platform designed to extract biologically meaningful signals from large, complex biomedical datasets without training bespoke large language models (LLMs) on proprietary data. The Company is also providing researchers access to a TGF-β literature corpus comprising all known publications for TGF-β- more than 125,000 PubMed abstracts- through a dedicated Discord research channel.

This platform has been developed and refined in parallel with Oncotelic’s advancing clinical and preclinical programs, materially enhancing the speed, depth, and efficiency of discovery across its pipeline.

Oncotelic invites qualified researchers, academic collaborators, and industry partners to engage directly with the PDAOAI platform and the curated TGF-β knowledge corpus through its dedicated Discord research community. This forum provides an interactive environment for hypothesis exploration, signal interrogation, and collaborative discussion around TGF-β–driven biology and translational opportunities. Researchers and organizations interested in partnership opportunities, data collaboration, or strategic engagement with PDAOAI are encouraged to join the community at https://discord.gg/Rj5PaHUfzw and to contact Investor Relations at ir@oncotelic.com for additional information and partnership inquiries.

Unlike many AI approaches in biomedicine that rely on fitting predictive models to a single training dataset, PDAOAI functions as an interrogation layer—structuring, embedding, clustering, and querying large bodies of scientific and clinical information so that patterns already present in the data can emerge, be tested, and be validated against known biology and real-world outcomes.

“Our philosophy is simple: let the dataset speak,” said Vuong Trieu, co-author and executive contributor. “In oncology today, the constraint is no longer data access—it is signal discovery and navigation. Over-training models on narrow datasets introduce bias and over-training models on large datasets dumb down the model due to noises. PDAOAI is built to surface reproducible, citation-backed workflows that generate testable hypotheses rather than opaque, black-box predictions.”

“PDAOAI has enabled our researchers to elevate to a level that was not possible before. It has completely changed the game and has made research both more in depth and efficient,” commented Scott Myers, Product Manager.

How PDAOAI Works

PDAOAI ingests large volumes of biomedical literature and structured datasets, embeds content into a semantic space, applies clustering algorithms to identify recurring biological themes, and enables structured, repeatable querying. The platform is designed to return evidence-linked hypothesis candidates—such as pathway dependencies, tumor-specific contexts, or biomarker patterns associated with clinical endpoints—that can be experimentally or clinically validated.

This approach allows researchers to repeatedly ask: Which signals recur across datasets, tumor types, and immune or metabolic contexts—and which do not?

Why This Matters Now

The platform is purpose-built for an era of data abundance, characterized by:

Rapid growth of multi-omics datasets

Increasingly rich clinical annotations and real-world evidence

An exponential expansion of peer-reviewed biomedical literature

In this environment, advantage accrues to teams that can reliably extract non-obvious, cross-domain signals—without being constrained by the bias of a single training set.

Peer-Reviewed Validation

PDAOAI has supported evidence synthesis associated with multiple peer-reviewed publications, including work published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. These studies used large-scale evidence synthesis to contextualize survival-associated biological axes, including TGFB2, DNMT3A, and GMPS—across tumor microenvironment settings and patient populations.

A concrete example of the “dataset speaking” paradigm is the repeated emergence of TGFB2 as a central survival-associated axis across multiple cancers and immune contexts. While no single gene explains cancer biology, the consistent recurrence of TGFB2 across datasets provides a high-confidence anchor for downstream biomarker strategies, therapeutic combinations, and delivery approaches—particularly when integrated with clinical experience using a TGFB2 antisense agent such as OT-101 (Trabedersen).

Seven papers have been published that have utilized PDAOAI during the research process.

Comprehensive TGF-β Knowledge Corpus and Community Access

As part of the PDAOAI initiative, Oncotelic has curated a comprehensive TGF-β literature corpus comprising more than 125,000 PubMed abstracts, representing the near-totality of scientific knowledge related to TGF-β biology across cancer, fibrosis, immunology, metabolism, and translational therapeutics.

This corpus has been fully embedded, clustered, and indexed within the PDAOAI environment, making it conversant to researchers—not as static references, but as an interactive knowledge base capable of supporting:

Hypothesis generation

Cross-context signal discovery

Identification of overlooked or non-canonical connections

Development of new mechanistic and translational insights

To encourage collaborative exploration and accelerate progress in the field, this TGF-β knowledge corpus is now accessible through a dedicated Discord research channel, enabling qualified researchers to interact with the dataset, explore emerging hypotheses, and contribute to advancing TGF-β–driven science.

Strategic Role at Oncotelic

PDAOAI serves as a discovery and strategy engine within Oncotelic, supporting:

Biomarker identification and prioritization

Context-aware interpretation of clinical endpoints

Precision trial design and combination strategy development

Translation of complex biomedical data into actionable development decisions

Rather than replacing biological expertise, PDAOAI is designed to augment expert judgment by systematically surfacing signals that merit focused experimental and clinical validation.

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers.

