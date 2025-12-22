Vivos Inc Summarzes Preogress in its Animal Therapy Division

Kennewick, WA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL) The IsoPet division reported an 800% year-over-year increase in administered therapies from 2024 to 2025, reflecting accelerating veterinary adoption nationwide. In recent months, the Company has seen a sharp rise in inbound inquiries from both veterinarians and pet owners seeking access to IsoPet therapy, signaling growing awareness and demand for this precise, cost-effective alternative to traditional radiation. Starting in Q1 2026, the division will implement profitability-focused initiatives while continuing to expand its network of certified clinics.

Over 100 IsoPet treatments have been safely performed across dogs, cats, horses, and exotic animals.

Capital Veterinary Specialists (Tallahassee, FL) is administering IsoPet at a subsidized rate for microscopic disease following tumor resection and will publish a case study on clinical outcomes.

Seventeen patients were treated in November and thirteen patients in December, for an all-time high.



2025 has been a turning point for our IsoPet Division. We have been able to scale our pet patients treated (+1,200% growth YoY) and production output. We are also continuously improving our internal processes to become more efficient, as we look for continued growth in 2026.



Case study therapies are now 80% completed. We anticipate 2026 will result in multiple publications, which will help with marketing to the veterinarians and oncologists that require more data before offering Isopet as a treatment. The highly cost-effective strategy of providing subsidized therapies to generate comprehensive clinical data has yielded valuable results. After completing these studies in 2026 these therapies will begin generating revenue.



As a result of our partnership with Exubrion, the new IsoPet website offers a cleaner, more informative experience for pet owners and clinicians, and it showcases the work of PixelRank, now our shared web designer.



Two new clinics have been certified, Sun City and the University of Florida, bringing the total clinic count to 17 by the end of 2025 with more interested clinics in the pipeline for 2026.

