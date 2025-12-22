Wearable Devices Introduces Updates for the Mudra Link Application with Customized Presets and Enhanced Smart-Glasses Usability

New features deliver instant and consistent gesture control, allowing users to complete onboarding entirely on select supported glasses models

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearable devices, today announced two updates designed to simplify and standardize gesture-based interaction across the smart-glasses ecosystem: customized presets and compatibility of the Mudra Link application on select smart glasses models.

Both updates reduce onboarding friction, shorten setup time and give users a predictable, cross-brand control experience. Together, they help move the Mudra platform toward a unified and interoperable input layer for augmented reality and extended reality devices.

As the smart-glasses category expands across consumer and enterprise markets, input consistency is becoming essential. These updates support that shift by offering:

● Immediate usability: Common functions work out of the box.

● Reduced friction: Lets users complete onboarding entirely on the glasses itself.

● Cross-brand consistency: Familiar gestures work the same way across supported devices.

● Stronger interoperability: A more cohesive experience for developers and users.

“People want their smart-glasses to work the moment they put them on,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “Customized presets and the Mudra Link application that runs in the glasses reduce setup time and make the entire experience more seamless and predictable. These updates strengthen Mudra’s role as the prevailing neural input layer across brands.”

With customized presets, Mudra now gives users preset control layouts for supported smart-glasses. These presets tie familiar functions such as back, home, play/pause and volume to specific wrist gestures. Users can apply the presets immediately or modify any of the mappings to suit their needs. Users may also add tailored-custom settings for various additional devices and configure gestures to trigger their desired functions.

As the Mudra Link application now runs directly on select smart-glasses brands, users can pair their Mudra device and perform onboarding, adjust settings and use the gesture mapper and the customized settings on the glasses themselves, without moving back and forth to a PC or mobile device.

Availability

Customized presets and the Mudra Link application for select smart glasses will begin rolling out to supported smart-glasses in the first quarter of 2026, with additional models expected to be added throughout the year.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (“XR”). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when the benefits and expected results of our customized presets and our Mudra Link application and that these updates strengthen Mudra’s role as the prevailing neural input layer across brands, as well as the timing of the rollout of these features and additional models. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 20, 2025 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty, IR@wearabledevices.co.il

Media Contact:

Steve Schuster, Rainier Communications, steve@rainierco.com, +1-508-868-5892