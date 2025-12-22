Trust Stamp and Blue Gold (Nasdaq: “BGL”) jointly announce a Letter of Intent for Trust Stamp to develop a biometrically verified Wallet of Wallets for Blue Gold customers

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp, a global provider of AI-powered trust, identity and security solutions, and Blue Gold, billed as the world’s first vertically integrated gold fintech, jointly announced the execution of a Letter of Intent for Trust Stamp to develop a biometrically validated Wallet of Wallets for Blue Gold VIP customers holding Standard Goin Coins (“SGC”). Each SGC represents a gram of physical gold held in a Brinks vault under a Wyoming digital asset statutory trust.

The Wallet of Wallet will leverage Trust Stamp’s proprietary and patented identity tokenization and cryptographic technologies and:

Eliminate the need to memorize or store Passwords, PINs and Private Keys

Serve as a non-custodial wallet for not only SCC but also as a single access point for all other digital assets with the ability to exist in parallel on multiple devices

Be established and accessed via Trust Stamp’s proprietary Stable Key TM generated by the user’s tokenized facial biometrics with multi-level proof-of-life protocols

generated by the user’s tokenized facial biometrics with multi-level proof-of-life protocols Introduce a new approach to biometric authentication through a cryptosystem that binds live biometrics to the user’s wallet, eliminating centralised key or template storage and without storing biometric data in the wallet itself. The system creates encrypted helper data that is divided into shards with each shard stored separately. These shards contain no biometric information or private key material, rendering them useless to potential attackers

Be resistant to tampering even in the event of a data breach because the compromised information is fragmented and without the user’s live presence, the fragments cannot be re-combined therefore no useful information can be extracted. In other words, unlike legacy wallets, a compromised Wallet does not amount to an account takeover

Apply a zero-knowledge-proof protocol for remote identity proofing and serving as an additional authentication factor

Provide secure protocols for wallet recovery, joint ownership, wallet inheritance or transfer, and roles-based access

Be interoperable with FIDO Passkeys

Final terms of the collaboration will be set out in definitive agreements governing development, licensing and commercial terms.

Nathan Dionne, Chief Technology Officer of Blue Gold Limited, commented, “Blue Gold was founded to bridge physical gold with the digital financial system at institutional standards. Following our recent announcement securing access to one million ounces of physical gold to support the initial issuance of Standard Gold Coins, the next priority is ensuring that access to those assets is governed by security and identity infrastructure that matches the quality and permanence of the gold backing them. Partnering with Trust Stamp enables us to strengthen the trust and transparency at the core of our ecosystem and positions Blue Gold at the forefront of secure, compliant, and scalable tokenized gold ownership.”

Gareth N. Genner, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Stamp commented, “We are very excited to work with the highly innovative Blue Gold team. Trust Stamp’s secure and privacy protecting identity and asset tokenization technologies are expressly designed for the digital economy. As digital assets are becoming mainstream their promulgation demands the advanced security and privacy protections that our technology affords, and the Wallet of Wallets is a perfect solution for Blue Gold’s VIP customers.”

Inquiries:

Trust Stamp: shareholders@truststamp.ai

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data and securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.