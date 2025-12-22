No Geopolitics, Just Gold: 5 North American Exploration Plays

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary – Gold's sustained strength above $4,300 per ounce is driving a strategic shift across the mining sector, with investors prioritizing jurisdictional stability over geopolitical risk. Barrick's recent evaluation of a North American IPO underscores how top-tier jurisdictions now command premium valuations, reshaping capital allocation across the sector[1]. Companies advancing projects in Nevada, Wyoming, and the Dakotas are capturing attention from investors seeking gold exposure without emerging market uncertainty, positioning Rush Gold Corp. (CSE: RGN) (FSE: B6H), Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE-A: PZG), Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE-A: DC), U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU), and Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF).

Goldman Sachs raised its December 2026 gold forecast to $4,900, citing continued Western ETF inflows and central bank demand, while Deutsche Bank projects prices averaging $4,450 through 2026[2]. Consolidation accelerated across North American gold mining as companies recognize the premium investors assign to assets in stable, infrastructure-rich jurisdictions where permitting risk and operational complexity remain manageable[3].

In late November, Rush Gold Corp. (CSE: RGN) (FSE: B6H) mobilized field crews and commenced high-resolution satellite imaging at its Skylight and Legal Tender properties in Nevada, marking the company's first active exploration programs at both neighboring gold-silver targets.

The Vancouver-based explorer is deploying geologists to conduct on-the-ground reconnaissance while WorldView-3 satellite technology captures enhanced alteration imagery across both properties. Located in Nye County's Republic Mining District approximately 60 kilometers northwest of Tonopah, the properties sit within Nevada's Walker Lane structural trend, the same geological corridor that hosts the 16+ million ounce gold discovery near Beatty.

"The Company is excited to commence its first exploration programs at the Legal Tender and Skylight properties. Receipt of the enhanced satellite alteration imagery study is anticipated before year end," said Anthony Zelen, CEO of Rush Gold. "Field crews are eager to begin assessing the expansion potential of known zones of gold and silver mineralization and following up on new ASTER satellite anomalies that have not been previously investigated on both properties."

The field program will assess existing gold and silver geochemical anomalies while verifying satellite-identified alteration patterns that may indicate epithermal gold-silver system footprints. Satellite provider Vantor Inc. has confirmed that WorldView-3 tasking over the area of interest has commenced, with enhanced high-resolution alteration intensity maps expected within 2-3 weeks of receiving cloud-free imagery.

WorldView-3 offers substantially improved resolution compared to earlier imaging technology, with visible near-infrared sensor resolution of 1.24 meters and short-wave infrared resolution of 3.7 meters. The system employs 16 spectral bands capable of mapping 13 key alteration minerals, including alunite, sericite, iron oxide and silica, enabling geological teams to rapidly assess high-priority areas identified through earlier analysis.

Legal Tender, situated five kilometers north of Skylight, features northeast and northwest vein trends spanning 1.65 kilometers. Historical sampling returned high-grade results, including 1,875 grams per tonne silver and 3.04 grams per tonne gold, though the property has no record of prior diamond drilling.

Skylight, the company's flagship asset, covers 330 acres over what geological experts identify as an intact epithermal gold-silver system. During the 2000s, Newmont Mining partnered with Rimfire Minerals Corporation to evaluate these claims, classifying them among their highest exploration priorities. Initial drilling intersected gold mineralization in half their holes, though the main zone beneath an intact silica cap received limited testing.

After completing an expanded private placement totaling $500,000, Rush Gold has established funding for its planned exploration work. With gold continuing to trade above $4,000 per ounce, exploration projects in proven districts with strong technical indicators are attracting heightened attention. Nevada maintains its position among the world's top mining jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute.

Rush Gold commenced trading on the CSE June 23, 2025, raising $450,000 through its IPO at $0.10 per share.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE-A: PZG) expects to receive final federal approvals in January 2026 for its high-grade Grassy Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, marking a significant milestone for the first gold mining project of its kind to seek approval in the state. The company has engaged Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. to update the feasibility study, with completion expected in the first half of 2026 to reflect improved economics in the current higher metal price environment.

"Between the US Federal government shutdown and the upcoming holidays, the minor delay in the issuance of the final EIS and the ROD is reasonable and does not impact overall project timelines," said Rachel Goldman, CEO of Paramount. "The overall permitting process has been lengthy, in part because Grassy Mountain is the first mining project of its kind to seek approval in Oregon."

The project achieved formal acceptance into the federal FAST-41 program in May 2025, ensuring transparent permitting schedules, while state permits from the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries are expected in late Q1 or early Q2 2026. Paramount is also evaluating opportunities at its Sleeper Gold Project in Nevada to unlock additional unrealized shareholder value from what management believes is a substantial heap leachable resource.

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: DC) has intersected high-grade gold mineralization at its Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project, with metallurgical drill hole RH25C-236 returning 8.17 g/t gold over 11.3 meters at surface in the central project area, and expansion hole RH25C-296 delivering 1.45 g/t gold over 18.3 meters in a step-out 150 meters north of the current Measured and Indicated resource boundary.

"These latest drill results at Richmond Hill continue to confirm the significant potential of this Project," said Jack Henris, President and COO of Dakota Gold. "The combination of high-grade intercepts, mineralization, and state and county focused permitting, positions Richmond Hill as a compelling development opportunity."

Dakota Gold has successfully completed drilling and pump installation at all 28 water wells required for permitting in consultation with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, with 12 months of monitoring planned to support both the Feasibility Study and permit application targeted for early 2027. The project footprint sits entirely on private land requiring only state and county permits, positioning it for streamlined advancement as core drilling continues through Q4 2025 and into 2026 to refine geo-metallurgical domains and inform oxide and sulfide resource updates.

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) has completed strategic property acquisitions to advance its CK Gold Project in southeast Wyoming, with wholly owned subsidiary Gold King Corp. signing an agreement to acquire a 10-acre parcel in the North Range Business Park with direct access to Interstates 80 and 25, expected to close no later than January 31, 2026.

"With the CK Gold Project's final feasibility study nearing completion, these acquisitions further support our development timeline," said George Bee, President and CEO of U.S. Gold Corp. "By securing these properties, we believe we are positioning the project for efficient, responsible, and community-sensitive operations leading to project development beginning in 2026."

The strategically positioned North Range site will initially function as a centralized muster point for employees and contractors with consolidated parking and shuttle bus transportation to the mine site, demonstrating the company's commitment to reducing traffic congestion on local roads. The CK Gold Project remains on track for construction startup in 2026.

Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF) continues to extend mineralization at its Powerline Deposit at the AurMac Project in Yukon, with drilling intersecting new high-grade domains including 4.60 g/t Au over 5.9m within 0.64 g/t Au over 55.4m (including 14.90 g/t Au over 1.5m) in hole AX-25-724. The company completed its 2025 drilling program with 178 holes totaling 42,700 metres, with assay results demonstrating continuity of high-grade mineralization between the Powerline and Airstrip deposits.

"We have successfully intersected high-grade intervals at the Resource pit edge with additional sheeted veins hosting coarse sulphosalts, sulphides and visible gold in follow-up step outs 100 and 400 m from known mineralisation, with assay results pending," said Tara Christie, CEO of Banyan Gold Corp. "Our new geologically supported mineralisation model continues to provide opportunities to upgrade portions of our deposit by converting waste blocks to high-grade ore, reducing strip ratios within the conceptual pit and by expanding the mineralized envelope to add ounces."

The Powerline Deposit currently hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 2.274 million ounces at 0.63 g/t Au and Inferred Mineral Resources of 5.453 million ounces at 0.60 g/t Au. Banyan identified additional high-grade mineralization in follow-up drilling at holes AX-25-772 and AX-25-779, located 100m and 400m from known mineralization respectively, with assay results pending and the system remaining open in multiple directions.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). This article is being distributed for owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. (“BAY”), who has been paid a fee for an advertising contract with Rush Gold Corp. advertising and digital media for this article. MIQ has not been paid a fee for Rush Gold Corp. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns BAY. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Rush Gold Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Rush Gold Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Rush Gold Corp. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document have been reviewed and approved by Qualified Person (QP), Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

