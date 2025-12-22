To

22 December 2025









Company announcement number 103/2025

Correction of company announcement 102 regarding Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2026



The attached file to company announcement 102 had erroneous dates in the table headers.

The attached file to this company announcement contains the correct dates in the table header.



Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Nicolas Norby,

Phone +45 45 13 20 45.

