Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
1577 København V
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
22 December 2025
Company announcement number 103/2025
Correction of company announcement 102 regarding Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2026
The attached file to company announcement 102 had erroneous dates in the table headers.
The attached file to this company announcement contains the correct dates in the table header.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Nicolas Norby,
Phone +45 45 13 20 45.
