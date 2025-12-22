BBB National Programs Watchdogs Find Certain Horizon Brands Ai Baby Monitor Claims and Privacy Practices Supported; Recommends Certain Claims Be Modified

New York, NY, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a joint inquiry, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division and Children’s Advertising Review Unit found that ADC Solutions USA, LLC d/b/a Horizon Brands, LLC supported certain claims for its Tiny Traveler Ai Classic Baby Monitor but recommended that other claims be modified or discontinued. In addition, CARU concluded that the product does not violate CARU's Privacy Guidelines and that COPPA was not triggered.

Horizon Brands sells the Tiny Traveler Ai Classic Baby Monitor, a smart baby monitor that contains two primary parts: a camera, containing an AI Chip produced by a third-party, Kneron, and a monitor, containing a removable SD storage card.

At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) and the Children’s Advertising Review Unit (CARU) were advertising claims and privacy practices for the monitor, including that it is an “AI-Powered Smart Baby Monitor Solution,” offers “Laugh Detection” and “Cry Detection,” provides “Virtual Fence” and “Stand Detection,” and ensures “Secured Local Storage.”

“AI-Powered” Claim

NAD considered whether Horizon Brands had a reasonable basis for its broad claim that the Tiny Traveler Ai Classic Baby Monitor is an “AI-Powered Smart Baby Monitor Solution.”

NAD found the evidence submitted by Horizon Brands regarding the Kneron AI chip and product inspection reports supported the general "AI-Powered" claim.

Emotion Detection Claims

At issue for NAD were claims that the monitor could detect laughing and crying and alert parents. Video demonstrations and internal testing summaries showed laugh detection accuracy averaging around 89% and cry detection accuracy around 78%.

NAD noted that testing was limited in scope and not sufficient to support the emotion detection claims in the context in which they appear. In addition, Horizon Brands explained that the baby monitor has a sensor that allows detection in low-light and night-time environments and that there are certain limitations on the facial detection technology. Specifically, the camera has to be a certain distance away from the infant and the infant must be in the frame for the technology to work.

Therefore, NAD recommended that Horizon Brands clearly and conspicuously disclose the functionality limitations on the baby monitor’s ability to identify emotions.

Motion Detection Claims

NAD reviewed claims about the monitor’s “Virtual Fence” and “Stand Detection.” Horizon Brands provided evidence showing how the technology works, including internal testing showing approximately 90% accuracy for Virtual Fence alerts.

NAD determined that the challenged claims could convey safety assurances to consumers, rather than simply providing information for parents to act on, a message that was not substantiated. Therefore, NAD recommended that Horizon Brands discontinue language that conveys to parents that its baby monitor can “ensure [an infant’s] safety” so that parents can “rest easy.” NAD also recommended that Horizon Brands modify its advertising to clearly and conspicuously disclose the functionality limitations on the baby monitor’s ability to detect motion.

Privacy Practices

CARU reviewed whether the Tiny Traveler Ai Classic Baby Monitor’s privacy practices complied with CARU’s Privacy Guidelines and COPPA. CARU found that processing occurs on-device using the Kneron AI chip, and that video and images are stored only on the monitor's removable SD card. CARU noted that no data is uploaded to the cloud, the internet, or Horizon Brands’ servers, and infant data is not used for further training or shared with third parties.Therefore, CARU concluded that the product does not violate CARU's Privacy Guidelines and that COPPA was not triggered.

During the inquiry, Horizon Brands agreed to permanently discontinue the claim “Always Safe, Always Close.” Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued and Horizon Brands agreed to comply.

In its advertiser statement, Horizon Brands stated it will “comply with NAD’s recommendations” and “appreciates the opportunity to participate in NAD and CARU’s review process.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive.

