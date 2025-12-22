GeeFi's (GEE) Phase 3 Shows Impressive Start With $150K Raised on Day One

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fundraising pace for GeeFi continues to accelerate at an unprecedented rate, with the project announcing today that Phase 3 of its presale has secured an additional $150,000 in just one day. This rapid influx of capital highlights the intensifying demand for GeeFi Tokens (GEE) and underscores the urgency among investors to enter the ecosystem before the current phase concludes.





With total funds raised now well exceeding the $1.6 million mark and over 26 million tokens sold, GeeFi is solidifying its reputation as one of the fastest-growing projects in the decentralized finance sector.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi’s rapid growth is driven by its commitment to delivering immediate, tangible utility to its users. At the center of this ecosystem is the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is fully operational and available for download on Android devices. To broaden accessibility, the team is actively developing an iOS version of the application. This wallet acts as a secure portal to a comprehensive suite of financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for low-cost trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards, which will allow users to spend their digital assets effortlessly in the real world.

Accelerating Momentum and Daily Growth

Raising $150,000 in a single day during Phase 3 serves as a powerful indicator of the market’s confidence in GeeFi’s vision. This daily surge represents a significant spike in activity, suggesting that investors are responding positively to the project's consistent delivery of milestones and its transparent roadmap. The speed at which funds are being committed validates the project’s strategy of bridging the gap between complex blockchain technology and everyday financial needs, positioning GeeFi as a leader in user-centric DeFi solutions.





Strengthening Value for the Community

The continued financial success of the presale directly empowers the GeeFi community by ensuring the robust development of high-value features. Token holders can take advantage of the platform’s lucrative staking program, which offers an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, creating a reliable stream of passive income. Additionally, the project’s referral program continues to drive organic expansion by offering a 5% bonus for every new investor introduced to the platform. These incentives ensure that the value generated by the ecosystem is shared with the supporters who are fueling its growth.

Conclusion: A Rapid Trajectory Toward Future Milestones

The achievement of raising $150,000 in just 24 hours marks a pivotal moment in GeeFi’s presale journey. It demonstrates not only the financial viability of the project but also the immense enthusiasm of its community. With over 26 million tokens now distributed and a clear path toward public launch, GeeFi is building a solid foundation for long-term success. As development progresses on key infrastructure like the iOS wallet, the project remains dedicated to delivering a seamless, secure, and rewarding financial ecosystem for users worldwide.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Media Contact Information

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io