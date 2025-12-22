Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 22 December 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 20,600 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 15 December 2025 to 19 December 2025, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
15/12/20254,60056.9456.5557.20262,944
16/12/20254,00056.7956.0557.20227,160
17/12/20254,00056.4956.0557.25225,964
18/12/20254,00055.9555.7056.30223,806
19/12/20254,00056.5455.7556.85226,152
TOTAL20,60056.5555.7057.251,165,026

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 28,600 treasury shares. 

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 860,091 treasury shares.



