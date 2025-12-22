Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 22 December 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Melexis reports the purchase of 20,600 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 15 December 2025 to 19 December 2025, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|15/12/2025
|4,600
|56.94
|56.55
|57.20
|262,944
|16/12/2025
|4,000
|56.79
|56.05
|57.20
|227,160
|17/12/2025
|4,000
|56.49
|56.05
|57.25
|225,964
|18/12/2025
|4,000
|55.95
|55.70
|56.30
|223,806
|19/12/2025
|4,000
|56.54
|55.75
|56.85
|226,152
|TOTAL
|20,600
|56.55
|55.70
|57.25
|1,165,026
Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 28,600 treasury shares.
Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 860,091 treasury shares.