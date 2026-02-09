Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 9 February 2026, 17.45 hrs CET
Melexis reports the purchase of 10,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 2 February 2026 to 6 February 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|2/2/2026
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/2/2026
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/2/2026
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/2/2026
|5,000
|53.80
|52.20
|56.55
|268,995
|2/2/2026
|5,000
|53.13
|52.50
|53.45
|265,662
|TOTAL
|10,000
|53.47
|52.20
|56.55
|534,657
Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 56,800 treasury shares.
Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 888,291 treasury shares.