Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 9 February 2026, 17.45 hrs CET



Melexis reports the purchase of 10,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 2 February 2026 to 6 February 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 2/2/2026 - - - - - 2/2/2026 - - - - - 2/2/2026 - - - - - 2/2/2026 5,000 53.80 52.20 56.55 268,995 2/2/2026 5,000 53.13 52.50 53.45 265,662 TOTAL 10,000 53.47 52.20 56.55 534,657

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 56,800 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 888,291 treasury shares.



