Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 9 February 2026, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 10,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 2 February 2026 to 6 February 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
2/2/2026-----
2/2/2026-----
2/2/2026-----
2/2/20265,00053.8052.2056.55268,995
2/2/20265,00053.1352.5053.45265,662
TOTAL10,00053.4752.2056.55534,657

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 56,800 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 888,291 treasury shares.



