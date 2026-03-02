Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 2 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 20,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
23/2/20264,50056.7956.3057.30255,569
24/2/20263,50058.7156.6559.95205,479
25/5/20264,00057.2556.9558.15229,011
26/2/20264,00057.3856.5058.25229,521
27/2/20264,50056.6756.0057.55254,997
TOTAL20,50057.3056.0059.951,174,577

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 120,800 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 952,291 treasury shares.



