Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 2 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET



Melexis reports the purchase of 20,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 23/2/2026 4,500 56.79 56.30 57.30 255,569 24/2/2026 3,500 58.71 56.65 59.95 205,479 25/5/2026 4,000 57.25 56.95 58.15 229,011 26/2/2026 4,000 57.38 56.50 58.25 229,521 27/2/2026 4,500 56.67 56.00 57.55 254,997 TOTAL 20,500 57.30 56.00 59.95 1,174,577

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 120,800 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 952,291 treasury shares.



