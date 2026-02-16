Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 16 February 2026, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 22,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 9 February 2026 to 13 February 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
9/2/20264,00055.3053.5055.90221,215
10/2/20264,50056.9355.3557.50256,167
11/2/20264,50056.3755.6556.85253,647
12/2/20264,50056.1655.6557.35252,727
13/2/20264,50055.9855.5056.30251,921
TOTAL22,00056.1753.5057.501,235,676

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 78,800 treasury shares.


Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 910,291 treasury shares.



GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading