Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 16 February 2026, 17.45 hrs CET
Melexis reports the purchase of 22,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 9 February 2026 to 13 February 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|9/2/2026
|4,000
|55.30
|53.50
|55.90
|221,215
|10/2/2026
|4,500
|56.93
|55.35
|57.50
|256,167
|11/2/2026
|4,500
|56.37
|55.65
|56.85
|253,647
|12/2/2026
|4,500
|56.16
|55.65
|57.35
|252,727
|13/2/2026
|4,500
|55.98
|55.50
|56.30
|251,921
|TOTAL
|22,000
|56.17
|53.50
|57.50
|1,235,676
Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 78,800 treasury shares.
Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 910,291 treasury shares.