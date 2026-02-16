Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 16 February 2026, 17.45 hrs CET



Melexis reports the purchase of 22,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 9 February 2026 to 13 February 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 9/2/2026 4,000 55.30 53.50 55.90 221,215 10/2/2026 4,500 56.93 55.35 57.50 256,167 11/2/2026 4,500 56.37 55.65 56.85 253,647 12/2/2026 4,500 56.16 55.65 57.35 252,727 13/2/2026 4,500 55.98 55.50 56.30 251,921 TOTAL 22,000 56.17 53.50 57.50 1,235,676

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 78,800 treasury shares.



Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 910,291 treasury shares.



