Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 23 February 2026, 17.45 hrs CET



Melexis reports the purchase of 21,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 16 February 2026 to 20 February 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 16/2/2026 4,500 56.13 55.80 56.55 252,567 17/2/2026 4,500 56.02 54.90 56.55 252,101 18/2/2026 4,000 58.42 57.05 59.45 233,681 19/2/2026 4,500 57.89 57.50 58.65 260,495 20/2/2026 4,000 57.40 56.90 57.65 229,612 TOTAL 21,500 57.14 54.90 59.45 1,228,456

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 100,300 treasury shares.



Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 931,791 treasury shares.



