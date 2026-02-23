Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Ieper, Belgium – 23 February 2026, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 21,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 16 February 2026 to 20 February 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
16/2/20264,50056.1355.8056.55252,567
17/2/20264,50056.0254.9056.55252,101
18/2/20264,00058.4257.0559.45233,681
19/2/20264,50057.8957.5058.65260,495
20/2/20264,00057.4056.9057.65229,612
TOTAL21,50057.1454.9059.451,228,456

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 100,300 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 931,791 treasury shares.



