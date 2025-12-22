Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back programme

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Regulated Information

Paris, 22 December 2025

As of 19 December 2025, Societe Generale has repurchased 1.2% of its capital and has completed 56.5% of the previously announced EUR 1 billion share buy-back*.

The purchases performed from 15 to 19 December 2025 are described below.

* Societe Generale announced on 17 November 2025 the launch of a new additional EUR 1bn share buy-back and published on 21 November 2025 morning the new description of the share buy-back programme relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025.

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period : From 15 to 19 December 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€)Market (MIC code)
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4115-déc.-25FR0000130809216,57964.2894XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4115-déc.-25FR000013080986,67864.2091CEUX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4115-déc.-25FR000013080911,48364.2850TQEX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4115-déc.-25FR000013080911,65064.2430AQEU
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4116-déc.-25FR0000130809210,00064.6020XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4116-déc.-25FR0000130809139,00064.6019CEUX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4116-déc.-25FR000013080915,00064.5773TQEX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4116-déc.-25FR000013080915,00064.5893AQEU
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4117-déc.-25FR0000130809274,00066.3543XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4117-déc.-25FR000013080975,00066.3526CEUX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4117-déc.-25FR00001308098,00066.3349TQEX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4117-déc.-25FR00001308098,00066.3303AQEU
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4118-déc.-25FR0000130809208,23066.8680XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4118-déc.-25FR0000130809128,00066.7470CEUX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4118-déc.-25FR000013080912,50066.7587TQEX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4118-déc.-25FR000013080912,50066.7805AQEU
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4119-déc.-25FR0000130809166,84068.2698XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4119-déc.-25FR0000130809150,16068.2507CEUX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4119-déc.-25FR000013080919,85968.2786TQEX
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4119-déc.-25FR000013080919,84168.2781AQEU
   TOTAL 1,788,320 66.0756 

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

  • French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.
  • Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.

Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

