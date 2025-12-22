Vivos Inc Summarizes Progress in its Animal Therapy Division

Kennewick, WA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL) The IsoPet division reported a 1,200% year-over-year increase in administered therapies from 2024 to 2025, reflecting accelerating veterinary adoption nationwide. In recent months, the Company has seen a sharp rise in inbound inquiries from both veterinarians and pet owners seeking access to IsoPet therapy, signaling growing awareness and demand for this precise, cost-effective alternative to traditional radiation. Starting in Q1 2026, the division will implement profitability-focused initiatives while continuing to expand its network of certified clinics.

Over 100 IsoPet treatments have been safely performed across dogs, cats, horses, and exotic animals.

Capital Veterinary Specialists (Tallahassee, FL) is administering IsoPet at a subsidized rate for microscopic disease following tumor resection and will publish a case study on clinical outcomes.

Seventeen patients were treated in November and thirteen patients in December, for an all-time high.

2025 has been a turning point for our IsoPet Division. We have been able to scale our pet patients treated (1,200% growth YoY) and production output. We are also continuously improving our internal processes to become more efficient, as we look for continued growth in 2026.

Case study therapies are now 100% completed. We anticipate 2026 will result in multiple publications, which will help with marketing to the veterinarians and oncologists that require more data before offering Isopet as a treatment. The highly cost-effective strategy of providing subsidized therapies to generate comprehensive clinical data has yielded valuable results. After completing these studies in 2026 these therapies will begin generating revenue.

As a result of our partnership with Exubrion, the new IsoPet website offers a cleaner, more informative experience for pet owners and clinicians, and it showcases the work of PixelRank, now our shared web designer.

Two new clinics have been certified, Sun City and the University of Florida, bringing the total clinic count to 17 by the end of 2025 with more interested clinics in the pipeline for 2026.

1. Sun City Veterinary Surgery Center in El Paso, Texas, has been certified to offer IsoPet® Precision Radionuclide Therapy™ for small animals.



This certification marks the first companion animal hospital in Texas approved to provide IsoPet® therapy and complements an equine certified IsoPet® clinic, Brazos Valley Equine Hospital in Navasota, Texas, expanding IsoPet® availability across both companion animal and equine patients in the state of Texas.

Sun City Veterinary Surgery Center is a referral-only specialty practice led by Dr. Edward B. Silverman, DVM, MBA, MS, DACVS (SA), a board-certified small animal surgeon. Certification enables the practice to offer IsoPet® therapy to companion animals diagnosed with cancer, expanding access to advanced, targeted cancer treatment for pets in West Texas, Southern New Mexico and beyond.

“Establishing our first companion animal IsoPet® site in Texas is an important milestone for Vivos,” said Dr. Michael Korenko, CEO of Vivos Inc. “With equine treatment already available at Brazos Valley Equine Hospital and now companion animal care offered at Sun City Veterinary Surgery Center, we are building a broader veterinary footprint for IsoPet® therapy in the region.”

2. The University of Florida Small Animal Hospital has been certified to offer IsoPet® Precision Radionuclide Therapy™, expanding IsoPet availability at the University of Florida to include both small animal and equine large animal patients.



With this certification, IsoPet therapy is now available at both the University of Florida Small Animal Hospital and the University of Florida Large Animal Hospital (Equine), making UF one of the few academic veterinary centers equipped to deliver IsoPet across companion animal and equine oncology programs.

“The addition of the UF Small Animal Hospital strengthens an already outstanding veterinary oncology program,” said Dr. Michael Korenko, CEO of Vivos Inc. “Having both small animal and equine hospitals certified at the same institution reflects the University of Florida’s commitment to advancing cancer care across species and expanding access to innovative treatment options.”

The Company recently announced a strategic partnership with Exubrion Therapeutics, a leader in canine regenerative medicine, to co-market IsoPet in the high-value equine oncology segment. The equine segment represents a high-growth opportunity, with five certified clinics now operational, including Brazos Valley Equine Hospital. Four equine ocular squamous cell carcinoma cases were successfully treated without ocular damage, and a clinical publication is in development with Dr. Ben Buchanan.

