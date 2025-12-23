Connectivity, Capability, Responsibility: CoinEx Charity 2025 Annual Charity Report

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preface | When Philanthropy Becomes a Long-Term Commitment

In a highly volatile and fast-evolving crypto industry, philanthropy is often viewed as a short-term or reactive act.

In 2025, CoinEx Charity adopted a longer-term perspective and sought to answer a fundamental question:

Can philanthropy continue to create value years after it is delivered?

Guided by this principle, CoinEx Charity pursued long-term initiatives centered on education and digital infrastructure, while also responding swiftly to emergency situations to fulfill its social responsibilities.

This report reviews CoinEx Charity’s 2025 activities from three perspectives: the platform, local partner institutions, and beneficiary communities.

Perspective I | CoinEx Charity: From One-Off Donations to Long-Term Infrastructure

In 2025, CoinEx Charity structured its philanthropic efforts around two clear pillars:

Long-Term Initiatives : Focused on education, digital connectivity, and capability building to address structural challenges.



: Focused on education, digital connectivity, and capability building to address structural challenges. Emergency Humanitarian Assistance: Rapid response to sudden social crises, supporting rescue and community recovery.



For long-term projects, priority was given to resources that remain usable over time, such as stable internet access, educational equipment, and digital learning support.

For emergency responses, speed, relevance, and real-world impact were emphasized.

This dual-track approach ensures that CoinEx Charity’s work delivers both sustainable value and timely social support.

Perspective II | Local Partners: From Recipients to Long-Term Operators

1. Education & Digital Infrastructure (Long-Term Initiatives)

Africa | Benin

CoinEx Charity partnered with local educational institutions in Benin to deploy Starlink satellite internet, providing long-term, reliable connectivity for schools and training centers.

This initiative addressed persistent challenges such as unstable internet access and limited exposure to online educational resources, enabling teachers and students to participate continuously in digital learning.

Southeast Asia | Philippines

In the Philippines, CoinEx Charity implemented integrated programs combining network connectivity, digital equipment, and educational support.

These initiatives supported digital literacy and foundational financial and Web3 education, ensuring that digital resources were effectively integrated into teaching and learning environments rather than remaining unused.

Asia | India

In parts of India, CoinEx Charity supported educational institutions by improving digital access conditions and enabling sustained use of online learning resources.

The focus was on strengthening local capacity to manage and utilize digital infrastructure over the long term.

2. Emergency Humanitarian Assistance

Hong Kong SAR | Fire Relief Donation

Following a major fire incident in Hong Kong in 2025, CoinEx Charity promptly activated its emergency response mechanism and donated HKD 3,000,000 to relevant public rescue and social support organizations.

The donation was used to:

Support emergency rescue operations and post-incident recovery



Assist affected residents with basic living needs and community rebuilding



Provide support to frontline responders and social workers



This action demonstrates CoinEx Charity’s ability to respond rapidly and responsibly in times of social crisis.

Perspective III | Beneficiaries: From Improved Conditions to Expanded Choices

Across long-term education initiatives, students and teachers gained stable access to digital resources, expanding learning opportunities and modernizing teaching methods.

Through emergency assistance, affected communities received timely relief that mitigated immediate hardship and supported recovery efforts.

While these outcomes may not always be immediately quantifiable, they meaningfully expand choice, resilience, and long-term opportunity for individuals and communities.

Shared Principles & Long-Term Value

Across all 2025 initiatives, CoinEx Charity consistently adhered to three guiding principles:

Sustainability as a core criterion



Respect for local ownership and operational leadership



A balanced approach between long-term development and emergency responsibility



This framework ensures durability, local empowerment, and meaningful social impact.

Conclusion | Where Technology Meets Responsibility

In an industry defined by speed and constant change, long-term commitment remains rare.

Through sustained investment in connectivity, education, and timely humanitarian response, CoinEx Charity continues to explore a more responsible and enduring model of crypto philanthropy—one where technology serves both innovation and society.

