Dance Expert Joanne Landrau of Frederick Discusses How Dance Builds Confidence in Young Children for HelloNation

What role does dance play in building confidence in young children? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Joanne Landrau of En Face Studios in Frederick, Colorado. The article explores how movement, routine, and emotional expression work together to support children’s growth and confidence in early childhood.

Dance is often seen as a physical outlet, but as the HelloNation article points out, its value for young children goes much deeper. Joanne Landrau explains how movement provides a natural and engaging way for children to explore their abilities. Instead of focusing on instruction or competition, dance helps children learn through experience, building both self-esteem and emotional resilience over time.

The article highlights how dance encourages a healthy relationship with learning and self-expression. When young children learn and repeat simple steps, they begin to believe in their own ability to improve. That belief is the foundation of self-esteem. Each small success in the studio becomes proof that effort leads to progress, an idea that serves them well in other areas of life.

Confidence at an early age is often built through action rather than explanation. Joanne Landrau shows how guided movement supports that learning process. Clear routines, familiar music, and predictable patterns create a safe structure. For young children who may feel unsure in new settings, this combination of comfort and creativity reduces anxiety and builds confidence.

According to the HelloNation article, movement also offers a unique form of emotional expression. Young children who struggle to find words for their feelings can use physical motion to release energy and understand their emotions. Over time, this leads to better emotional regulation. Children begin to recognize how feelings show up in the body and learn how to manage them through movement.

Self-esteem develops further as children notice how their coordination and rhythm improve with weekly practice. These gradual changes show that learning is possible without pressure. Joanne Landrau emphasizes that success is measured by personal growth rather than comparison. This mindset helps young children stay motivated and builds emotional resilience by turning mistakes into learning moments.

The article also explores how dance supports social development. Moving together in a group teaches young children cooperation, patience, and awareness of others. Children learn how to take turns, follow cues, and support their peers, all while expressing themselves in a shared space. For shy or quiet children, this can be especially valuable. Movement provides a way to connect with others without the stress of forced conversation.

Consistency is another key factor discussed in the HelloNation article. A regular class schedule gives young children a sense of stability. When they know what to expect, they feel secure and are more willing to try new things. This structure helps build both self-esteem and emotional resilience by creating a space where small risks feel manageable.

As children grow, the physical habits developed in dance class help them stay connected to their bodies and emotions. The ability to use movement as a form of release and focus becomes a lifelong tool for stress relief and self-awareness. Joanne Landrau believes that this lasting connection supports not just physical health, but emotional growth as well.

The article, Building Confidence Through Dance in Young Children , features insights from Joanne Landrau, Dance Expert of Frederick, CO, in HelloNation.

