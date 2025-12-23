Red Cat Supports Administration’s Accelerated Enforcement of NDAA Section 1709, Highlights Need for U.S. Drone Ecosystem Investment

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc . (Nasdaq: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today responded to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) announcement to immediately implement Section 1709 of the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The FCC’s action adds foreign-manufactured drones and their critical components to the Covered List effective immediately. This step was taken following an interagency review led by the White House and a national security determination that such systems pose “unacceptable risks” to U.S. safety and sovereignty. The decision follows a national security determination made by an Executive Branch interagency body convened by the White House.

“This is a major moment for the American drone industry,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “We applaud the Administration’s decision to act with urgency. The FCC’s action sends a clear signal that the U.S. is serious about securing its airspace, backing trusted technology, and leveling the playing field for U.S. manufacturers competing with foreign-subsidized products. What comes next is just as important. U.S. companies should work together to meet the demand this policy will create.”

Red Cat emphasized that while the enforcement of Section 1709 is a necessary step in safeguarding American airspace and critical infrastructure, its success hinges on the availability of trusted alternatives. Public and private sector customers must have access to cost-effective and capable American-made platforms that meet operational demands.

As the U.S. moves to reclaim technological leadership in uncrewed systems, Red Cat remains committed to working alongside government agencies and industry partners to shape a secure, resilient, and scalable domestic drone ecosystem. The company’s Family of Systems includes NDAA-compliant platforms such as the Black Widow™, which are designed and built in the United States to meet the evolving needs of defense and security customers.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties.

