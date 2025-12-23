LIS Technologies Inc. Announces Critical Regulatory Milestone with Receipt of a State of Tennessee Radioactive Material License for its State-of-the-Art Test Demonstration Facility located at the K-1330 building on the Historic K-25 Site

LIS Technologies Inc., the Only U.S.-Origin and Patented Technology for Laser Uranium Enrichment reached critical regulatory milestone with Receipt of a State of Tennessee Radioactive Material License in Oak Ridge, Tennessee test demonstration facility.

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it has received a Radioactive Material License from the State of Tennessee for its state-of-the-art Test Demonstration Facility located in the K-1330 building on the historic K-25 site in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc., the Only U.S.-Origin and Patented Technology for Laser Uranium Enrichment Announces Critical Regulatory Milestone with Receipt of a State of Tennessee Radioactive Material License for the Test Demonstration Facility located at the K-1330 building on the Historic K-25 site.

The issuance of this license represents a critical regulatory milestone for LIST, enabling the company to proceed with procurement of uranium hexafluoride (UF₆) feedstock and to advance research, development, and optimization activities in support of its accelerated timeline toward deployment of a commercial uranium laser enrichment facility in the United States.

The K-1330 facility sits on the footprint of the former K-25 gaseous diffusion plant, a cornerstone of the Manhattan Project and America’s nuclear heritage. LIST’s presence at the site reflects the continuation of Oak Ridge’s long-standing role as a center of innovation for the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle.

“Being located in the heart of the nuclear renaissance provided access to professionals with decades of TN State Radioactive Material License experience. Experienced Radiological Safety Officers with multiple local companies were available for consultation and mentoring which made the application expedient and efficient” said Lloyd Jollay, UF6 Systems Manager of LIS Technologies.

“This license is a major step forward for LIST and a strong validation of our technical rigor, safety culture, and regulatory readiness,” said Julie Olivier, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Licensing of LIS Technologies. “It allows us to safely begin UF₆-related operations at our Test Demonstration Facility and continue maturing our laser enrichment technology on a timeline aligned with national priorities to restore domestic enrichment capacity.”

Earlier this month, LIST hosted the State of Tennessee for a comprehensive inspection of its Test Demonstration Facility. The inspection confirmed that the facility, operating procedures, and safety systems met the state’s requirements for the licensed activities. LIST emphasized that safety, environmental protection, and regulatory compliance remain foundational to its development and commercialization strategy.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected by the Department of Energy (DOE) as one of six domestic companies awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program to build back the nuclear fuel supply chain. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million. The company’s laser-based enrichment approach is designed to offer significant advantages in efficiency, scalability, and footprint relative to legacy technologies, while strengthening U.S. energy security.

“The ability to conduct UF₆-based testing in a licensed facility is essential to achieving the technical milestones required for commercialization,” added Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies. “Our Test Demonstration Facility enables rapid R&D optimization while maintaining the highest standards of safety and oversight as we work toward deploying a market-disrupting enrichment technology in the United States. I am proud of the team for getting us to this point!”

“I want to congratulate our technical and executive teams on their outstanding work in reaching this important milestone. Our team includes former ASML laser scientists, ASML’s technology has helped cement the prevalence and importance of semi-conductor chips, which is the backbone for artificial intelligence (A.I) around the world. I am also convinced that we will succeed and ultimately scale what is considered the “holy grail” of enrichment,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. “2025 has been a transformative year for LIST as we quadrupled our workforce, oversubscribed multiple funding rounds and brought together what I believe is the strongest laser enrichment team backed by former NRC veterans and talented systems engineers in the world. We are advancing the only U.S.-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment technology to help unlock the nation’s energy potential and to reinforce its energy security. I believe this technology will become a cornerstone in rebuilding of the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle and energy infrastructure. I expect 2026 to be a game changing year, filled with many milestones for the Company and I could not be happier with our progress.”

With the Radioactive Material License now in place, LIST will continue advancing its laser enrichment development program at the K-1330 building, supporting DOE objectives and reinforcing Oak Ridge’s role in the future of the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected by the Department of Energy (DOE) as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

