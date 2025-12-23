Entera Bio Congratulates the FNIH-ASBMR-SABRE Team on FDA’s Qualification of Total Hip BMD as Regulatory Endpoint: Huge Win for Osteoporosis Innovation

FDA qualification of Total Hip BMD as a validated surrogate endpoint for novel osteoporosis drug development further bolsters Entera's July 2025 FDA alignment and regulatory strategy for EB613

JERUSALEM, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) ("Entera" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of oral peptide and protein replacement therapies, is thrilled to congratulate the FNIH-ASBMR-SABRE1 team following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) broad qualification of total hip bone mineral density (BMD) as a validated regulatory endpoint for novel drugs in development for post-menopausal women at risk for osteoporotic fracture.

"Since mid-2022, Entera has been steadfast in our public advocacy and support of the SABRE initiative and the FDA's plan to implement this significant regulatory reform," said Miranda Toledano, Chief Executive Officer of Entera. “Over 200 million women globally are estimated to have osteoporosis and remain vastly undertreated, yet no new drug for osteoporosis has been approved by FDA since 2019. Innovation has stalled largely due to the size, duration, cost and ethical constraints associated with fracture endpoint studies. In the last three years, we have been privileged to forge meaningful ties and build an ecosystem of patients, clinicians, and change agents committed to addressing this significantly underserved area," continued Toledano. "In July 2025, Entera was the first company to receive FDA alignment that a single Phase 3 study with total hip BMD as primary endpoint would support an NDA for EB613. The Agency's position paper and broad qualification may further simplify our path forward."

Key Takeaways from FDA's Review of Full Qualification Package:

There is need for novel products with enhanced efficacy, tolerability, and ease of use





Faster drug development is needed to help alleviate the costs, morbidity, and mortality associated with osteoporosis-related fractures, which are expected to increase substantially as the population ages





Given the ethical considerations and recruitment challenges inherent in osteoporosis clinical trials, the development of a validated surrogate endpoint represents a highly valuable regulatory pathway





BMD surrogate threshold effects (STEs) may serve as reference points for clinical trial planning rather than rigid pass/fail thresholds, providing sponsors flexibility in regulatory evaluation

About EB613

Substantial evidence supports the efficacy of anabolic treatments over anti-resorptive drugs for lowering fracture risk in osteoporosis patients. However, all available anabolic therapies are administered by subcutaneous (SC) injection and used in a minority of eligible patients. EB613 (oral PTH (1-34)), is being developed as the first oral, once-daily anabolic tablet treatment for osteoporosis. EB613 completed a phase 2, 6-month, 161-patient, placebo-controlled study that met all biomarker and BMD endpoints without significant safety concerns in women with postmenopausal osteoporosis or low BMD (JBMR 2024). EB613 produced rapid dose-proportional increases in biochemical markers of bone formation, reductions in markers of bone resorption, and increased lumbar spine, total hip, and femoral neck BMD.

About Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a chronic, progressive disorder in which bone resorption exceeds formation, resulting in decreased bone strength and increased susceptibility to fracture. Osteoporosis is a major and growing public health issue, responsible for over 2 million fractures annually in the US. After age 50, one in three women and one in five men will suffer an osteoporosis-related fracture in their remaining lifetime. Osteoporotic fractures lead to chronic pain, decreased quality of life, increased disability, and contribute to premature death. Studies show that up to 20-24% of hip fracture patients die within one year of the fracture. The total medical cost of osteoporotic fractures is projected to increase from $57 billion in 2018 to $95 billion by 2040, largely due to the aging population. Postmenopausal women are at higher risk of developing osteoporosis-related fractures, particularly in the hip, spine, and wrist. The mechanism for low BMD in postmenopausal women is primary estrogen deficiency, which leads to accelerated bone loss, especially in the first 5-10 years after menopause.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a clinical stage company focused on developing oral peptide and protein replacement therapies for significant unmet medical needs where an oral tablet form holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company leverages on a disruptive and proprietary technology platform (N-Tab™) and its pipeline of first-in-class oral peptide programs targeting PTH(1-34), GLP-1 and GLP-2. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, EB613 (oral PTH(1-34), teriparatide), is being developed as the first oral, osteoanabolic (bone building) once-daily tablet treatment for post-menopausal women with low BMD and high-risk osteoporosis. A placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/bone turnover biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD). The EB612 program is being developed as the first oral PTH(1-34) tablet peptide replacement therapy for hypoparathyroidism. Entera is also developing the first oral oxyntomodulin, a dual targeted GLP1/glucagon peptide, in tablet form for the treatment of obesity and metabolic syndromes; and first oral GLP-2 peptide as an injection-free alternative for patients suffering from rare malabsorption conditions such as short bowel syndrome in collaboration with OPKO Health. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

