President Pedro Méndez of Premier Graphene Inc. (BIEI) and HGI Industrial Technologies - Presenters at the International Cannabis & Industrial Hemp Forum

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Pedro Méndez, representing Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) (“Premier”) and HGI Industrial Technologies, in an international forum focused on the future of cannabis, industrial hemp, and advanced materials science in Mexico. The event was sponsored by the Carlos Hank González Foundation, bringing together innovators and policymakers from the United States, Mexico, and Argentina.

The consequent opportunities abound, particularly with Premier’s relationship with and license access from Santa Rosa Green Seeds, and the coveted, official importing license from COFEPRIS, Mexico’s Federal Commission against sanitary risk (Mexico’s FDA). This nearly exclusive licensure accomplishes a major regulatory milestone, securing approval to commence importation, registration, and commercialization of CBD, CBG, and other cannabinoid products. Indeed, this licensure was particularly attractive to other presenters including the renowned Dr. Stuart Titus, Mark Vouzzo and Mexican Congresswoman Ana Erika Santana.

Dr. Stuart Titus is the former CEO of Medical Marijuana Inc. Mark Vouzzo represented PÜRBLEND Science, a San Diego–based extraction company.

Ana Erika Santana, Esq. served as local counsel to Premier, prior to becoming a Congresswoman in Mexico, serving several different districts.

During his remarks, Dr. Stuart Titus shared a powerful perspective on the intersection of cannabinoids, bioelectric medicine, and next-generation materials, and stated:

Cannabinoids are not just biochemical compounds — they are electrical regulators.

CBD and other cannabinoids stabilize ion channels, restore mitochondrial membrane potential, and reduce oxidative ‘signal noise,’ enhancing the body’s natural conductivity and cellular communication. The Endocannabinoid System functions as the body’s electrical control network, coordinating neuron firing, immune signaling, and preventing electrical overload.

Cancer, at its core, is an electrical disorder — cells with broken membrane potentials, chaotic calcium signaling, and disrupted bioelectric communication. Cannabinoids interrupt this abnormal circuitry: they normalize voltage behavior, re-activate apoptotic electrical signals, block tumor communication pathways, and stop cancer proliferation in its tracks.

Together with graphene — a material that enhances conductivity, sensing precision, and cellular targeting — cannabinoids represent a new frontier of bioelectric medicine, where restoring healthy electrical signaling becomes the key to healing.

President Pedro Méndez presented new advances in industrial hemp composites, graphene-enhanced personal protection, and medical applications using CBD-doped graphene as a targeted drug-delivery system capable of directing medication precisely toward tumors or diseased cells. These innovations position HGI and Premier Graphene at the cutting edge of biotechnology, materials science, and medical engineering. They also uniquely position Premier, particularly with its contracts with Santa Rosa Green Seeds.

The forum also addressed the landscape of federal cannabis legalization in Mexico. HGI Industrial Technologies was recognized for being among the first companies in Mexico to obtain the coveted Amparo, allowing it to legally initiate compliant operations after overcoming significant regulatory hurdles.

“Premier Graphene Inc. and HGI Industrial Technologies wish to thank event organizer Dr. Barbosa, and Aurely Khata for extending their invitation to us as well as the president of Partido Encuentro Solidario (PES) Cesar Hank Inzunza for promoting this very important subject. With President Donald J Trumps new reclassification of Cannabis to level 3, the medical science, research and development with cannabis will increase thus helping ordinary people with different ailments,” states Pedro Mendez.

On Dec. 18, President Donald Trump signed an executive order making the most substantial changes to United States’ marijuana policy since 1970. Trump ordered the government to stop classifying marijuana as a Schedule I drug, a designation that includes the most dangerous substances including heroin, LSD and ecstasy.

This milestone event, particularly when coupled with this new executive order may well catapult HGI Industrial Technologies and Premier Graphene Inc. into expanded leadership, driving innovation across industrial hemp, medical technology, advanced materials, and graphene-based systems.

Independent of the foregoing, Premier anticipates the previously announced government contract within the next 30 days.

Media Contact:

www.premiergrapheneinc.com

https://hgiindustrialtechnologies.com/

Premier Graphene remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of the defense and technology sectors and private industry, including by strengthening graphene supply chains. We also seek to fill the global gap in graphene production as demand continues to rise worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

Pedro Mendez, President

Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI)

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com

www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc., a leader in the graphene industry, focuses on developing innovative and high-performance graphene materials from sustainable sources like industrial hemp. With cutting-edge technology and research capabilities, the company is dedicated to propelling the industry forward, promoting sustainable practices, and delivering high-quality products across multiple industries, with a current focus on delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that enhance protection, efficiency, and sustainability.

About HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de C.V.

HGI Industrial Technologies is a Mexican-based company focused on industrial hemp development from graphene, armor, aerospace and defense material to cannabinoid imports, grows, transformation, food and wellness product innovation. With years of expertise in cultivation, quality control, and regulatory compliance, HGI is positioned to become one of Mexico’s leading importers and developers of legal cannabinoid products as well as a leader in the bio tech sector and defense sector.

About Santa Rosa Green Seeds

Santa Rosa Green Seeds is a company with the legal recourse to grow industrial hemp for both industrial use CBD and CBG as well as provide seed varieties. The company partners with international producers HGI Industrial Technologies S.A de P.I de C.V and Premier Graphene Inc., and research groups through HGI to support sustainable agricultural development and cannabinoid-rich crop expansion.

To get the latest news on the exciting developments from Premier Biomedical Inc. (OTC: BIEI), now known as Premier Graphene, Inc., subscribe by submitting to:

https://premiergrapheneinc.com/contact/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/pedro-mendez-a504741ba

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gustavocarreno?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=android_app

For more information, please contact us at:

info@premiergrapheneinc.com

Website (upgrading in process): https://premiergrapheneinc.com/

X: @PREMIERGRAPHENE

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Premier Graphene Inc.

Investor Relations

El Centro, California

info@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com