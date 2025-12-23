EquipmentShare Marks 10 Years of the OWN Program with $454 Million ABS Transaction

COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentShare.com Inc. (“EquipmentShare” or “EQPT”), a leader in connected jobsite technology and one of the largest construction equipment rental providers in the United States, today announced the completion of its fourth asset-backed securitization (“ABS”) under the OWN Program.

In the transaction, OWN Equipment Fund III LLC (“OEF III”) purchased a pool of rental equipment from EquipmentShare. OEF III, a third-party investment vehicle, successfully raised approximately $454 million through an institutional investor–supported ABS transaction collateralized by EQPT-managed equipment. EquipmentShare played an active role alongside OEF III in facilitating the ABS transaction.

Under the OWN Program, third parties purchase rental equipment from EquipmentShare and lease the assets back to EquipmentShare to be managed on its nationwide rental platform. Owners receive a portion of the rental revenue generated by their equipment, while EquipmentShare manages the assets on their behalf. OWN Program participants benefit from EquipmentShare’s full operational control — including deployment, service, maintenance, and rental execution — all powered by the company’s proprietary technology platform, T3®.

“We launched the OWN Program over ten years ago to give partners access to equipment ownership while enabling EquipmentShare to expand our fleet and serve our customers’ needs,” said Jabbok Schlacks, co-founder and CEO of EquipmentShare. “A decade later, the program has matured into a durable, repeatable capital platform supported by deep institutional demand.”

With 373 locations nationwide and $4.4 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue as of September 30, 2025, EquipmentShare continues to grow through its vertically integrated platform, disciplined expansion strategy, and technology-first operating model.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. served as Structuring Lead on the securitization. MidOcean Partners, through OWN Tactical Equipment III LLC, led the equity investment and manages OEF III. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. and SMBC Nikko Securities America, INC acted as Joint Active Bookrunners.

