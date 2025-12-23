E.F. Hutton Advises on RPM Interactive's Acquisition by Avalon GloboCare

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co., a leading investment bank providing strategic advisory and capital markets services, today is proud to have served as exclusive financial advisor to RPM Interactive, Inc. (“RPM”) in its acquisition by Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT). The transaction, completed as an all-stock merger, represents a significant strategic milestone for RPM and underscores E.F. Hutton’s continued leadership in advising innovative, high-growth companies across technology and artificial intelligence sectors.

Under the terms of the transaction, RPM merged with and into Avalon Quantum AI, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Avalon GloboCare, in a transaction valued at approximately $19.5 million. As part of the merger, Avalon acquired RPM’s proprietary Catch-Up™ Software-as-a-Service platform, a fully automated generative AI video production system designed to create, publish, and distribute short-form digital content at scale.

E.F. Hutton & Co. provided comprehensive financial advisory services to RPM throughout the transaction, including strategic evaluation, valuation analysis, transaction structuring, and negotiation support. The engagement highlights the firm’s expertise in executing complex mergers and acquisitions involving emerging technologies and publicly traded counterparties.

“This transaction reflects E.F. Hutton’s commitment to advising innovative companies on strategic outcomes that support long-term growth and value creation,” said Joseph Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton & Co. “RPM Interactive has built a differentiated AI-driven content platform with broad commercial applications. The acquisition by Avalon GloboCare positions the technology for expanded deployment, and we are proud to have supported RPM through this important transaction.”

RPM’s Catch-Up™ platform intelligently sources relevant video clips, generates human-like AI commentary, creates on-screen avatars, and publishes finished content across major digital platforms without the need for manual editing or technical expertise. The platform is designed to serve content creators, media companies, and brands across news, sports, finance, entertainment, and other evergreen categories.

Avalon plans to leverage the Catch-Up™ platform to support and enhance marketing initiatives for its consumer wellness products, including KetoAir™, an FDA-registered breathalyzer designed to help users monitor metabolic health. The integration of RPM’s AI-driven content capabilities is expected to accelerate digital engagement and broaden Avalon’s audience reach.

“E.F. Hutton’s role in this transaction reinforces our focus on delivering disciplined, execution-oriented advice in rapidly evolving technology markets,” Mr. Rallo added. “We remain committed to helping our clients navigate complex strategic decisions and achieve successful outcomes.”

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a Manhattan-headquartered investment bank and broker-dealer delivering sophisticated advisory and capital solutions to corporates, financial sponsors, and public-private partnerships. With a global presence, the firm provides comprehensive investment banking services across capital markets, PIPEs, private placements, mergers and acquisitions, and bespoke strategic financing. E.F. Hutton & Co.’s executive leadership brings a long-standing track record of trusted counsel, supporting clients throughout the United States, Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.

