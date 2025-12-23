iQor Earns Great Place to Work® Certifications™ Across Four Countries

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor CXBPO™, a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience and business process outsourcing, has earned Great Place to Work® Certifications™ in Colombia, India, the Philippines, and the United States for 2025 to 2026. These recognitions underscore iQor’s continued commitment to fostering a workplace culture where employees feel safe, supported, respected, and proud of the work they do.

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, awards certification based on direct employee feedback that measures trust, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Earning certification across multiple regions reflects iQor’s consistent, people-first approach and its ability to create positive employee experiences at scale.

This year’s certifications mark important milestones across iQor’s global footprint:

Colombia : Third consecutive year of certification

: Third consecutive year of certification India : Second consecutive year of certification

: Second consecutive year of certification Philippines : Fourth consecutive year of certification

: Fourth consecutive year of certification United States: Inaugural Great Place to Work® Certification™

“These certifications reflect the voices of our people,” said iQor President and CEO Chris Crowley. “Our employees are telling us they feel supported, valued, and proud of the work they do — and that’s the strongest validation of our culture. The foundation of iQor is built on a strong culture; it’s how we operate every day, across every team and every region.”

Across certified regions, employees consistently rated iQor highly on statements reflecting safety, inclusion, leadership, and pride, including:

A physically safe place to work

Access to resources and equipment for performance excellence

Fair treatment regardless of sexual orientation, gender, race, or age

Welcoming atmosphere from Day One

Strong, competent leadership

Meaningful contributions to the company’s mission

A sense of pride in accomplishments



“These results reflect the intentional systems we’ve built to support our people through People iQ,” said iQor Chief Administrative Officer Art DiBari. “From safety and equitable practices to onboarding, leadership development, and access to the right tools, we ensure our employees have what they need to succeed, grow, and feel respected.”

iQor continues to invest in programs, processes, and technologies that support employee well-being, growth, and engagement across its global operations. By prioritizing inclusion, fairness, and trust, iQor strengthens its culture while enabling high performance for clients.

