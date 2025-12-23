Octopus AIM VCT plc

Statement regarding Intention to Launch Offer for Subscription

Further to the Intention to Fundraise announcement released on 17 October 2025, the Directors of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Companies’) are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch a prospectus offer of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years (the ‘Offer’).

The current intention is for the Companies to raise up to £30 million, with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £30 million.

Full details of the Offer will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available during the week commencing 12 January 2026 on the Octopus Investments website (https://octopusinvestments.com/aim-vct/) as well as the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619