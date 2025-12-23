NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) Announces Strategic Expansion into Automated Digital Commerce, AI-Driven Marketing, and Blockchain-Based Affiliate Ecosystems

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) (“NxGen” or the “Company”), a consumer products and brand development company, today announced the launch of a new strategic initiative designed to position the Company at the intersection of digital commerce, artificial intelligence, and blockchain-enabled affiliate marketing.

The initiative marks a significant evolution in NxGen’s business model, leveraging emerging technologies to create scalable, automated revenue systems supporting both NxGen-owned brands and third-party consumer product partners.

A New Digital Growth Platform

As part of this initiative, NxGen has begun to develop and deploy a fully automated, affiliate marketing ecosystem that integrates e-commerce, AI-driven brand ambassadors, and blockchain-based incentive structures .

The platform is designed to support novelty consumer goods—beginning with confectionery and lifestyle products—and will enable NxGen to onboard rotating retail and brand partners while building a global affiliate community.

Key objectives of the strategy include:

Reducing reliance on traditional advertising spend



Expanding direct-to-consumer distribution



Creating recurring, performance-based revenue streams



Automating large portions of marketing, payouts, and community engagement

Blockchain-Enabled Rewards and Digital Assets

The ecosystem will incorporate a branded blockchain-based rewards system intended to incentivize affiliates and community participation. Planned components include:

A utility-based digital rewards token



Tiered digital collectibles designed to enhance affiliate commission levels



Automated smart-contract–driven reward distribution



These digital assets are intended to function as utility and engagement tools within the ecosystem and are not marketed as investment products.

AI-Driven Brand Engagement

A key feature of the initiative is the deployment of a fully autonomous AI-powered brand persona, designed to operate continuously across social and community platforms. This AI system will handle content creation, community engagement, onboarding communications, and promotional campaigns, allowing NxGen to scale outreach without proportional increases in staffing or overhead .

Phased Rollout and Timeline

The Company expects the platform to be developed and launched in phases over an anticipated 45-day rollout period, culminating in a live e-commerce and affiliate system supported by automation tools, digital rewards, and community infrastructure.

Following launch, NxGen plans to:

Expand the platform to additional consumer product categories



Introduce monthly rotating partner brands



Optimize automation to achieve a predominantly hands-off operating model



Positioning NxGen for Scalable Growth

“This initiative represents a meaningful step forward in NxGen’s evolution,” said a spokesperson for NxGen Brands, Inc. “By combining automation, AI, and next-generation digital commerce tools, we believe the Company can unlock scalable growth opportunities while building modern brand ecosystems aligned with how consumers and affiliates operate today.”

The Company believes this strategy positions NxGen as an early mover among publicly traded consumer brands exploring automated affiliate economies and AI-powered digital marketing infrastructure.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) is a brand development and marketing company focused on consumer products, intellectual property, and innovative distribution strategies. The Company seeks to leverage technology and strategic partnerships to enhance brand reach, efficiency, and long-term shareholder value.

