NxGen Brands, Inc. Announces Company Expansion into New Warehouse Space

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) ("NxGen" or the "Company") (www.nxgenbrands.com) – it is with great excitement to announce that the company’s newly acquired business is Genesee Candy Land is expanding its current location into the location next door to add almost 3000 sqft more space due to early growth. Genesee Candy Land has been working out of its current 4000 sqft location for nearly 3 years now after outgrowing Its previous location and now in a few short months by adding some marketing to our company in our marketplace, we must expand the business. We are taking over the location next to our current one to add close to 3500 sq ft of warehouse space to make our shipping and receiving more streamlined to make sure all customers get their orders in a timely matter. With this new space, it will also allow us to order our ingredients in larger quantities to bring our profits up as well as to never go onto backorder. Construction is already underway. Lastly, this will allow us to expand our current business into more categories to be announced soon.

Marjorie Schaefer, the Company’s CEO, stated, "I am excited about having the opportunity to take over the space right next door to our current location without having to move the business. As CEO I am always looking for ways to expand our business to meet the demand of our customers and this new space will allow us to do this. By being able to streamline our shipping process and opening space in our current factory side will also be key to us growing and entering new categories in the industry.”

To better reflect the company's new direction. Please disregard all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company's X account, @NGen_Brands. To improve communication with our shareholders, please email us at marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com. The Company's new website is https://www.nxgenbrands.com.

