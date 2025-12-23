BTCC Exchange Unveils December Updates Featuring New Jaren Jackson Jr. Content and Enhanced User Benefits

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving crypto exchange, has announced a series of updates in December, highlighted by fresh content from its Global Brand Ambassador Jaren Jackson Jr., an all-new flexible savings campaign of up to 18%, and new spot pair offerings aimed to enhance the user experience.

New JJJ's “This or That" Video

BTCC continues its successful partnership with Memphis Grizzlies star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. with the release of a new "This or That" video . The engaging content showcases Jackson's personality while drawing parallels between split-second basketball decisions and strategic cryptocurrency trading.

Since launching the partnership in August 2025, Jackson Jr. has emerged as a powerful ambassador for BTCC's mission to connect sports fans with the crypto community. The collaboration's impact is evident in the results from the recent Black Friday campaign, which attracted thousands of participants from both the sports and crypto communities and generated an impressive 6 billion USDT in total trading volume.

Market-Leading 18% APY on Flexible Savings

Building on the momentum from this successful partnership, BTCC is also rewarding its community with enhanced earning opportunities. BTCC has launched an enhanced Flexible Savings campaign offering an impressive 18% annual percentage yield, providing users with a competitive way to earn passive income on their cryptocurrency holdings.

Unlike traditional locked staking products, this campaign allows users to deposit and withdraw funds at any time without penalties, with attractive returns and complete liquidity flexibility.

This campaign addresses growing demand from users seeking yield-generating opportunities in the current market environment while maintaining access to their assets for trading opportunities.

Limited Edition BTCC Keyboard Launch

In an exciting move for the crypto community, BTCC has unveiled a limited edition branded mechanical keyboard, merging crypto culture with gaming and trading desk aesthetics. As part of the #BTCCBestCEX campaign, three keyboards will be given away this holiday season. To find out more details about the giveaway, visit BTCC's official X .

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

XMALL and PRX Spot Trading Now Available

Alongside these community-focused initiatives, BTCC continues to expand product offerings with new spot listings:

Cryptomall (XMALL): Listed on December 22, 2025, XMALL is the native token of cryptomall, a Web3 digital retail platform combining crypto payments, NFT-based products, and metaverse-ready virtual malls. The token facilitates transactions, rewards, and governance within this crypto-native e-commerce ecosystem.

PressX (PRX): Launched on December 23, 2025, PressX is a crypto and IDO trading app built for speed and simplicity. PRX serves as the platform's utility token, powering a secure, high-speed, user-focused exchange experience designed for performance-driven traders.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com