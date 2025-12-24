Igor Makarov’s ARETI International Group Reinforces Its Commitment to Cycling at the Mayflower Gran Prix Cyprus 2025

Photo courtesy of Dimitris Konstantinou

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The two-day Mayflower Gran Prix Cyprus 2025, held on November 22–23, concluded with outstanding athletic performances and remarkable community participation – an event made possible in large part through the support of ARETI International Group, led by Cypriot entrepreneur and former professional cyclist Igor Makarov.

Two Days of Cycling Adventure

Organized by the INEX Club in partnership with Activate Cyprus and under the auspices of the Cyprus Cycling Federation, the event brought together over 100 participants, including both professional athletes and amateur cyclists.

The event transformed the roads of Cyprus into a world stage for cycling, uniting a vibrant international community of riders. The event saw participation from athletes across Europe and the Middle East, including Greece, Malta, the UAE, Latvia, and other countries.

In a unique and inspiring format, amateur cycling enthusiasts were given the unparalleled opportunity to ride alongside multiple Cyprus National Champions and foreign elite athletes who have competed on the grandest stage of all, the Olympic Games. This convergence of grassroots passion and elite prowess created an unforgettable experience, highlighting cycling’s ability to connect people across all levels.

The first day (November 22) featured a demanding 72.8-kilometer ride with 819 m of elevation gain from Limassol to Monte Caputo, a route renowned for its scenic beauty and demanding terrain. Andreas Miltiadis claimed victory in the men’s category, while Ekaterina Kovalchuk led the women’s field.

Day two (November 23) featured a fast and flat 30 km loop course along the Limassol waterfront. The quickest times were achieved by Andrey Bushkov and, once again, by Ekaterina Kovalchuk. Based on cumulative results over both stages, Bushkov and Kovalchuk were crowned the overall champions of the Mayflower Gran Prix Cyprus 2025.

The closing ceremony, hosted at the iconic ETKO venue, gathered distinguished guests, including the President of the Cyprus Cycling Federation, George Georgiou; INEX Development founder Sergey Kudryavtsev, Mayflower founder Dmitry Kravtsov; and INEX Club co-founder and professional cyclist Vyacheslav Kuznetsov.

Winners of this year’s race received premium ENVE wheels and WAY Bikes vouchers as prizes. Nine age-group categories — five men’s and four women’s — were also recognized with additional prizes from WAY Bikes.

A Celebration of Community and Sportsmanship

The Mayflower Gran Prix Cyprus 2025 is more than a race; it is a celebration of passion, resilience, and teamwork that brings together athletes, families, and supporters across the region. The race embodies the spirit of determination and unity, inspiring participants to challenge limits, embrace fair competition, and experience the joy of shared achievement.

As an official partner, ARETI International Group played a crucial role in the success of this year’s event, reinforcing its longstanding commitment to promoting cycling and a healthy lifestyle across Cyprus. These values are deeply rooted in the vision of its founder, Igor Makarov. His lifelong dedication to cycling continues to inspire new generations of athletes worldwide.

Igor Makarov mentions, “At ARETI, we believe in the power of sport to inspire, connect, and uplift communities. Promoting cycling and a healthy lifestyle has long been a core part of our social mission. Here in Cyprus, we continue to support charity rides and Grand Prix events that make the sport more accessible to everyone. Our commitment comes from my own background in professional cycling, and I see how events like this not only celebrate individual achievement but also strengthen our growing cycling community.”

The Mayflower Gran Prix Cyprus 2025 once again demonstrated the vibrancy of the island’s cycling culture, bringing together elite competitors, amateur riders, and sports enthusiasts in an atmosphere of unity, dedication, and shared passion for the sport.

ARETI International Group remains committed to supporting the development of cycling in Cyprus and internationally, using sport as a catalyst for positive social impact and community well-being.

To read more details about the successfully held Mayflower Gran Prix Cyprus 2025, please visit https://inex.club/granprix2025 .

About ARETI International Group

Founded in 2015, ARETI International Group is a Cyprus-registered, Europe-based international company with investments across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. ARETI focuses on energy and social development, while actively supporting charitable initiatives and sports promotion worldwide. Through its global programs, ARETI continues to promote cycling, healthy lifestyles, and community engagement, reinforcing its belief that sport can inspire unity, resilience, and positive change.

