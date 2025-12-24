Cerence Announces Repurchase of $30 Million of 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced that, in light of its current cash position and outlook for future cash generation, the Company entered into privately negotiated transactions with certain holders of its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028 (the “Notes”), pursuant to which the Company agreed to repurchase $30 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes from such holders at a cash repurchase price equal to 92% of their principal amount, together with the accrued and unpaid interest thereon to (but not including) the settlement date.

The repurchase of the Notes at a price below par represents a strategic decision by the Company to utilize its cash reserves efficiently. The transaction will reduce interest expense, eliminate potential dilution from refinancing the Notes being repurchased, and lower leverage – intended to deliver a net positive outcome for shareholders. Assuming completion of the repurchase of the Notes, the Company will continue to evaluate cash on hand and the market for the remaining $180 million of Notes through maturity in 2028.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any offer or sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Forward Looking Statements

