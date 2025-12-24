XING Mobility Showcases a Decade of Immersion-Cooled Battery Innovation at CES 2026, Debuts Three Major Applications Across EV, ESS, and AI Data Center BBU

The World’s First Immersion-Cooled 800V BBU Makes Its Debut Alongside Caterham’s All-Electric Concept Car, Project V

XING Mobility Demonstrating Cross-Industry Application Strength Through Extreme Safety and Ultra-High Efficiency

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XING Mobility, a global pioneer in immersion-cooled battery technology and manufacturing, announced that at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026 (CES 2026) in the United States, the company will center its showcase around the theme “A Decade of Immersion Cooled Innovation,” presenting for the first time on a single stage its technological achievements across three major application domains: Electric Vehicle (EV), Energy Storage Systems (ESS), and high-voltage DC Backup Battery Unit (BBU) for AI data centers.





XING Mobility will showcase the world’s first immersion-cooled 800V high-voltage DC BBU, alongside Project V, an all-electric concept car from the British sports car brand Caterham, developed using XING Mobility’s immersion-cooled battery technology. Together, these exhibits provide tangible proof of XING Mobility’s system-level validation and cross-industry deployment capabilities, demonstrating ultra-high safety and ultra-high efficiency across diverse applications.

800V Emerges as a Critical Power Architecture for AI Data Centers as XING Mobility Unveils BBx800, Marking Its Expansion into the Data Center Market

As AI servers and computing demands continue to accelerate, power requirements per rack are rapidly increasing, from approximately 100 kW to over 1 MW today. Traditional 48V power architectures are increasingly constrained by excessive current, thermal management challenges, and limitations in efficiency and system stability. In response to this shift, NVIDIA announced in 2025 its initiative to promote an 800V High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) architecture, positioning it as a foundational infrastructure for next-generation AI data centers. However, 800V systems introduce significant technical complexity, including requirements for advanced insulation design, thermal runaway mitigation, fault isolation, electromagnetic compatibility, and comprehensive safety certification processes. These challenges represent a high barrier for many traditional manufacturers. To address this emerging need, XING Mobility will debut its BBx800 at CES 2026, showcasing the company’s deep technical capabilities and formally signaling its entry into the AI data center sector.

BBx800 is a high-voltage DC backup battery module purpose-built for AI data centers. It adopts the IMMERSIO™ full immersion-cooled technology, directly immersing each battery cell in insulating cooling fluid, maintaining a controlled temperature of approximately 25–27°C over extended periods, significantly reducing thermal runaway risk while enhancing overall system stability and reliability. With a compact 2 OU module height, BBx800 supports flexible voltage configurations of ±400V or 800V. A single 20 OU rack can deliver peak power output of up to 1 MW for 3 minutes or 1.2 MW for 90 seconds, meeting the stringent backup power requirements of AI data centers during peak computing loads and rapid transient demand fluctuations.

A Decade of Automotive-Qualified Validation Powers XING Mobility’s Battery Technology, Enabling Caterham’s Electrification Journey

XING Mobility’s expansion into the data center sector is built on a solid technical foundation established since 2015, when the company began focusing on the development of 400–800V automotive-qualified battery systems. Over the past decade, XING Mobility has completed multiple rigorous real-world validations, including European regulatory certifications, 100,000-kilometer vehicle durability testing conducted with Japanese automakers, and extreme-condition testing with Kubota. These demanding track- and field-based validations have enabled XING Mobility to accumulate deep expertise in critical areas such as high-voltage insulation, protection against electric shock, and advanced thermal management, forming a competitive advantage in 800V high-voltage BBU systems that is difficult to replicate.

Leveraging its industry-leading immersion-cooled battery technology, XING Mobility has also become a key technology partner in the electrification transformation of the British sports car brand Caterham. Caterham’s first all-electric sports car, Project V, adopts XING Mobility’s IMMERSIO™ CTP module-free immersion cooled technology, utilizing a Cell-to-Pack (CTP) architecture to achieve lightweight design, high performance, and enhanced safety within a highly constrained vehicle package. The battery system effectively addresses the thermal management and space-integration challenges inherent in vehicle electrification, ensuring that high-speed driving and handling performance are uncompromised while accelerating the transition from concept to production. Caterham will unveil the production prototype of Project V for the first time globally at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026, alongside a showcase of XING Mobility’s immersion-cooled battery technology, marking the partnership’s formal progression into the mass-production deployment phase.

In addition, XING Mobility will debut the IMMERSIO™ XBE1000 energy storage cabinet for the first time. Powered by XING Mobility’s proprietary IMMERSIO™ liquid immersion-cooled battery system, the XBE1000 offers flexible capacity configurations ranging from 200 kWh to 1 MWh, supporting both single-cabinet deployment and multi-cabinet parallel architectures. Designed for grid-scale energy storage and high-power applications, the system integrates high–energy-density batteries with an active thermal management architecture to deliver 2P discharge capability, providing up to twice the rated power output. As a result, overall power output can reach up to four times that of conventional air-cooled systems, offering clear advantages in high-load or space-constrained environments while delivering a high-efficiency, high-safety solution for renewable energy integration and grid frequency regulation.

From Track to Data Center: Automotive-Qualified High-Voltage Technology Powering the AI Era

Royce YC Hong, Founder and CEO of XING Mobility, stated, “When we began building these solutions, the world had not yet fully recognized the problems ahead. As voltage levels and power density continue to rise, the challenge is no longer just about cooled batteries, it is about solving safety, efficiency, and system architecture together. XING Mobility’s immersion cooling enables every critical component of the battery system to operate within the same controlled environment, with thermal management fully integrated into the system design. At CES 2026, what we are presenting is a high-voltage power platform centered on ultra-high safety and ultra-high efficiency, capable of simultaneously supporting EV, ESS, and AI data center BBU.”

Through its presence at CES, XING Mobility aims to demonstrate that Taiwan is not only a key partner in global AI computing, but also a critical contributor to the power and energy infrastructure of the AI era. Looking ahead, XING Mobility will continue to deepen technology integration with global partners, leveraging immersion cooling as its core competitive advantage while advancing simultaneously across the automotive, data center, and power grid sectors, delivering safer, more efficient, and more reliable power solutions to support global electrification and intelligent transformation.

About XING Mobility

Founded in 2015, XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion cooling battery technology, with a production facility in Taipei, Taiwan. Over nearly a decade, XING has perfected its immersion cooling system, enabling superior cooling efficiency, unmatched fire safety, and reliable performance in extreme climates. XING's innovations are driving the global transition to electrification, proven across a wide range of applications, including passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural and industrial machinery, energy storage systems, and the world’s first immersion-cooled ESS for wind farms. XING Mobility continuously drives the global transition to electrification with strategic partner alliances.

