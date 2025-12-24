New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Toward V1 Launch as Phase 6 Allocation is Over 99%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to move closer to its V1 protocol launch while one of the most active stages of its token distribution reaches a critical point. Phase 6 of the MUTM allocation is now over 99% filled, reflecting sustained demand across multiple weeks rather than a short spike. This stage marks a key transition for the project as distribution tightens and development work progresses in parallel.





Mutuum Finance is positioned as a new crypto project within the DeFi crypto sector, built around lending and borrowing as its core use case. Instead of focusing on rapid exposure, the project has followed a structured rollout that combines phased token allocation with protocol development milestones.

Presale Structure and Phase Progress

The MUTM presale began in early 2025 with a clear multi-phase design. Each phase introduced a higher token price, while keeping the total supply fixed. This approach allowed the project to distribute tokens gradually and avoid early concentration.

The total supply of MUTM is capped at 4B tokens. Out of this amount, 45.5% has been allocated to early distribution phases. This equals roughly 1.82B tokens reserved for presale participants. Phase 6 represents one of the final large allocation stages before the transition into later phases.

With Phase 6 now more than 99% allocated, only a small portion of tokens from this stage remains available. This reflects steady participation rather than one-time inflows. The remaining allocation has continued to shrink as new wallets enter and existing holders increase their positions.

Token Price Progression

The MUTM token price has increased step by step through each phase. From its starting price in Phase 1, the token has already recorded a 2.5x rise by the later stages of the presale. Each phase increase was predetermined, making price movement transparent and predictable.

Phase 6 pricing reflects this progression and sits just below the next scheduled increase. Once Phase 6 is fully allocated, the protocol moves forward with the next pricing tier. This structure has encouraged earlier participation while maintaining consistency across phases.

The gradual price rise has also created a clear record of demand. Instead of sharp swings, the token price has followed a controlled upward path aligned with allocation progress.

Funds Raised and Holder Growth

Alongside allocation progress, Mutuum Finance has reported strong funding totals. The project has raised over $19.4M through its phased distribution. This funding has been accumulated over time rather than in a single period, which points to ongoing interest rather than short-term attention.

The number of MUTM holders has also continued to grow. Wallet data shows a broad distribution across thousands of addresses. This wide holder base reduces reliance on a small number of participants and supports a more balanced token economy.

The growth in holders has matched the pace of allocation. As new phases opened, participation expanded rather than rotated out. This pattern suggests that many holders are maintaining positions across multiple phases.

Mutuum Finance supports multiple payment options during the presale. In addition to crypto-based participation, the project has enabled card payments. This has lowered entry barriers for users who do not hold specific digital assets.

The availability of card payments has expanded the potential participant base. It allows access from users who are new to the DeFi crypto space, as well as those who prefer traditional payment methods.





Development Progress Toward V1

While allocation advances, protocol development has continued in parallel. Mutuum Finance is building a lending and borrowing system designed to support both pooled liquidity and direct borrowing activity. These features are being prepared for release as part of the V1 launch .

The project roadmap outlines V1 as the point where core functionality becomes available to users. This includes asset supply, borrowing mechanisms, and interest tracking through mtTokens.

Development work has focused on stability and readiness rather than rapid feature expansion. This approach aligns with the project’s emphasis on structure and predictable behavior.

Security Reviews and Testing

Security remains a key focus as Mutuum Finance approaches V1. The protocol has undergone multiple review stages, including external security assessments. Halborn Security has been involved in reviewing the protocol’s smart contracts and architecture.

These reviews aim to identify and address potential risks before full deployment. Additional testing cycles and internal checks have also been conducted as part of this process.

By completing security work alongside allocation phases, the project reduces the gap between distribution and live usage.

Why Phase 6 Matters

Phase 6 plays an important role within the broader distribution plan. It represents one of the final high-volume stages before supply becomes more limited. As allocation crosses the 99% mark, the remaining availability becomes increasingly constrained.

This tightening of supply happens at the same time as development approaches V1 readiness. The overlap between near-complete allocation and protocol progress adds weight to this stage within the project timeline.

As a new crypto in the DeFi crypto space, Mutuum Finance is now approaching a transition point. With Phase 6 nearly complete and V1 development advancing, the project enters its next stage with much of its early distribution already finalized.