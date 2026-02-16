Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports 300% Presale Expansion as Roadmap Progress 3 Accelerates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized market in 2026 is moving faster than ever. While many projects are struggling to stay relevant, a new crypto name is taking over the spotlight. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has just reported a massive 300% expansion in its presale activity. This growth comes as the project officially enters Roadmap Phase 3, marking a major shift from planning to execution. Investors are rushing to secure their positions as the window for early entry begins to close.





The Numbers Behind the Surge

The growth of Mutuum Finance is one of the biggest stories of the year. So far, the project has raised over $20.5 million in funding. This is a huge milestone for a protocol that is still in its presale stage.

More than 19,000 individual holders have already joined the ecosystem, showing deep global trust. This level of support is rare and often signals a major breakout once a project hits the open market.

The tokenomics are designed to reward those who act quickly. Out of a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens, exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) were set aside for the presale. Reports show that over 845 million tokens have already been sold. This means that nearly half of the early supply is gone.

Currently, the project is in Phase 7 of its distribution. The price is set at $0.04. For those who joined in Phase 1 at $0.01, the value has already surged by 300%. This steady climb proves that the project can maintain its value even before the official launch.

Roadmap Phase 3

Entering Roadmap Phase 3 is a turning point for Mutuum Finance. This stage focuses on technical refinement and active testing. The biggest news is the activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This is a functional version of the platform where users can test the core lending and borrowing engine. Mutuum Finance is showing the world exactly how its technology works before the mainnet goes live.

Phase 3 introduces several important technical upgrades. Users can now mint mtTokens, which act as yield-bearing receipts for supplied assets and allow participants to test how value accrues within the system.

At the same time, the dual-market architecture is undergoing stress testing, including both the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) liquidity pools and the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) framework to evaluate performance under different usage scenarios.

Risk management tools are also being refined. The Automated Liquidator Bot and predefined Loan-to-Value (LTV) parameters are being calibrated to strengthen protocol stability. In parallel, planning for Layer-2 integration is advancing, with the goal of reducing transaction costs and improving scalability once broader deployment moves forward.

High-Grade Security and Trust

In the world of DeFi, safety is everything. Mutuum Finance has made security its top priority. The project has successfully completed a manual code audit with Halborn Security , a world-class firm.

This audit verifies that the smart contracts are robust and free from vulnerabilities. Additionally, the project holds a high 90/100 trust score from CertiK, which is one of the highest ratings for a new crypto project in 2026.

By checking every box for safety, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a professional alternative to speculative meme coins. This focus on security is exactly what large-scale investors look for before moving significant capital into a new protocol.

Why Urgency is Building

The official launch price has been set at $0.06, while the current Phase 7 price stands at $0.04. This structure creates a price gap between the current allocation stage and the planned launch valuation. In addition, once Phase 7 is completed, the next presale tier is scheduled to move to $0.045, marking the next incremental price step in the structured rollout.

The project’s long-term roadmap also includes a buy-and-distribute mechanism, described in its documentation, where a portion of platform-generated fees is intended to be used for acquiring MUTM tokens and redistributing them within the ecosystem. This design links protocol usage with token demand, though full implementation details are outlined in the whitepaper.

To maintain community engagement during the presale, the platform operates a 24-hour leaderboard that tracks daily participation. The highest daily contributor receives a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens, adding an additional incentive layer while the distribution phases continue.

As Roadmap Phase 3 continues to accelerate, the technical risk decreases while the upside potential grows. The transition from a cheap crypto to a market leader is happening in real-time. For those watching the 2026 market, the message is clear: the window to join at these rates is closing fast, and those who wait may miss the biggest opportunity of the cycle.