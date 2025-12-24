Wearable Devices and Rokid Partner to Bring Neural Gesture Control to AI and AR Glasses

Consumer bundle planned for Q2 2026 pairs

Mudra Link with Rokid Glasses, with live demos at CES 2026

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced a collaboration with Rokid – a global pioneer in human-computer interaction and augmented reality, to deliver gesture control for AI and augmented reality (“AR”) glasses that feels natural, fast and consistent in daily use. Under the collaboration, Rokid Glasses (the world’s lightest full-featured AI and AR glasses) and Wearable Devices’ Mudra Link are compatible and ready for each other, with joint marketing and consumer bundle opportunities planned for a second quarter of 2026 rollout.

Wearable Devices and Rokid will work together across product readiness and go-to-market efforts to make it easier for consumers to use Rokid Glasses with Mudra Link for touch-free, wrist-based control.

The collaboration includes:

Compatibility readiness: Mudra Link and Rokid Glasses are ready for each other, including out-of-the-box pairing, pre-mapped gestures and a shared setup flow

Consumer bundle planning: joint marketing and bundle opportunities targeted for initial rollout in the second quarter of 2026

CES demonstrations: see the combined experience at the CES 2026, including Wearable Devices at LVCC, Central Hall, Booth 15650 and Rokid at Booth 17214

With smart glasses becoming more mainstream, the user experience often hinges on input. Rokid Glasses are positioned around everyday AI features such as real-time translation, navigation and audio transcription. Mudra Link is a neural wristband designed for personalized gesture control across Bluetooth devices. Together, the companies aim to reduce friction in common, repeatable actions so consumers can spend less time managing controls and more time accessing core features.

“Smart glasses do not win on features alone. They win when control becomes second nature,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “Together with Rokid, we are aligning compatibility, onboarding and joint marketing so consumers can experience a practical combination: Rokid Glasses for everyday AI utility and Mudra Link for subtle, wrist-based control that works without the user having to think about it.”

Rokid Glasses are the world’s lightest AI and AR glasses, weighing just 49 grams, with a built-in 12MP first-person camera, Micro LED waveguide displays, and integrated audio. Designed for both consumer and professional use, they offer real-time translation, object recognition, navigation, transcription, and other AI-driven functions in a discreet, all-day wearable.

“Rokid Glasses are designed to deliver real-world AI value in a lightest weight form factor with display,” said Zoro Shao, Global General Manager of Rokid. “Mudra Link adds an out-of-the-box input gesture control option that fits how people naturally move their hands. By collaborating to make the two products ready for each other, we simplify setup and make daily interactions more intuitive for users.”

Wearable Devices and Rokid plan to demonstrate the combined experience at the CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 6–9, 2026. Media and analysts can request briefings, hands-on demos and joint interviews during the show.

To learn more and request a CES demo, contact the media representative below. For product information, visit Wearable Devices at https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/ and Rokid Glasses at https://global.rokid.com/products/rokid-glasses

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (“XR”). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in AR and AI, committed to developing human-centered wearable technologies that enhance everyday life. As one of the industry’s earliest innovators, Rokid builds both advanced hardware and intelligent software for AR headsets and the surrounding AI ecosystem, with a mission to ensure that the transformative power of AI and AR leaves no one behind.

Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprise users worldwide and is home to China’s largest XR developer community, including more than 20,000 registered developers and 50% enterprise partners. Renowned for engineering excellence, Rokid products are consistently recognized among the top wearable devices in the market. The company has received the CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and earned the German iF Design Award five times, underscoring its leadership in design, optics, and next-generation AI technologies.

For more information, visit https://global.rokid.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when discussing the benefits and advantages of our technology and products, the collaboration with Rokid and the timing thereof. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 20, 2025 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

IR@wearabledevices.co.il

Media Contact:

Steve Schuster

Rainier Communications

steve@rainierco.com

+1-508-868-5892

www.wearabledevices.co.il