DIVEVOLK Announces Strategic Partnership with UWPA 2025 to Pioneer a New Era of Mobile Underwater Imaging

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK, the global leader in underwater smartphone technology, is proud to announce its official strategic partnership with the 2025 Underwater Photo Awards (UWPA).

As a headline partner, DIVEVOLK is sponsoring the dedicated “Mobile Photography” category, offering a prize pool valued at over $2,000 to empower the next generation of creators.

Rewarding Excellence: Professional Gear for Top Talent To celebrate the "Mobile Photography" category, DIVEVOLK is providing its industry-leading SeaTouch 4 Max kits for the three best images:

Grand Prize: The Advanced Macro Kit (valued at $1,115), designed for professional-grade tiny-subject photography.

Second Prize: The Ocean Kit (valued at $507), the ultimate versatile setup for reef and blue-water shooting.

Third Prize: The SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum Housing (valued at $499), the world’s first full-touchscreen underwater housing.

Additionally, to encourage creative boundaries, DIVEVOLK is also sponsoring the "Art" Category. The winner of this nomination will receive the DIVEVOLK SL20 Underwater Dive Light (2000 lumens, valued at $139), a vital tool for achieving the dramatic light effects and reflections central to artistic underwater imagery.

Redefining Standards: Fairness, Transparency, and “Real Depth”

The UWPA is a premier international competition that seeks “depth” in images, ideas, and meaning. The contest is governed by a high-caliber international jury of active underwater photographers and specialists, ensuring a transparent and objective judging process.

To ensure the highest level of authenticity, the UWPA has established strict ethical guidelines:

No AI: The use of generative neural networks is strictly prohibited.

Ethical Wildlife Photography: Photos of animals in captivity are not permitted.

Verified Integrity: Finalists are required to submit original RAW files to guarantee a fair and transparent evaluation.

Key Competition Information

The 2025 UWPA officially opened for submissions on December 14, 2025.



For the specific submission process, please click here to access

To encourage global participation, the competition offers industry-leading entry terms:

Free Participation: This year, photo uploads are completely free of charge.

Submission Limit: Each author may upload up to 10 images.

Submission Deadline: Entries will be accepted until the end of January 11, 2026.

Award Ceremony: Winners will be honored on February 21, 2026, on the main stage of the Moscow Dive Show, the region’s largest underwater exhibition.

In addition to the Mobile category, the competition features nominations for Wide Angle, Macro, Marine Animal Behavior, Freediving (“On One Breath”), Art, and Ecology and Ocean Conservation.

DIVEVOLK x UWPA: Bringing Mobile Photography to the Global Stage

With DIVEVOLK’s support, the specialized “Mobile and Action Photography” category has become a focal point of this year’s competition. DIVEVOLK believes that high-quality imaging should be accessible to everyone. By utilizing DIVEVOLK’s patented full-touchscreen housing technology, smartphones can now unlock their professional potential to capture world-class moments beneath the waves.

“The launch of the iPhone 17 series and other modern smartphones represents a monumental leap in mobile imaging. At DIVEVOLK, we work diligently to ensure our SeaTouch series users can handle extreme underwater environments while easily controlling these complex new features. We are excited to see our community use this international platform to show that real depth comes from the vision, not just the gear.”

— A DIVEVOLK Engineering Spokesperson





About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK is the pioneer of underwater smart terminal technology and the creator of the world’s first full-touchscreen underwater smartphone housing (SeaTouch series). Through its patented DiveTouch technology, DIVEVOLK allows divers to fully operate smartphone features at depths of up to 60 meters, transforming mobile devices into powerful centers for photography, navigation, and communication. DIVEVOLK’s innovations have been recognized with numerous industry accolades, including the ScubaLab “Best Buy” award.

About UWPA

The Underwater Photo Awards (UWPA) is an international underwater photography competition dedicated to transparency, fairness, and the celebration of authentic underwater imagery. UWPA provides a global platform for authors of all levels to exchange experiences and showcase the true beauty of the aquatic world.

Entries for UWPA are officially open!

For full details, rules, and submission guidelines, visit the official website:

https://uwp-award.ru

