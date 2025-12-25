Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Ongoing Roadmap Progress With Phase 6 Almost Complete

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project in the DeFi crypto space, has reported continued progress across its public roadmap as it approaches the later stages of Phase 6. The project is focused on building a structured lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum, with development milestones moving steadily toward its first live version.





The update reflects a period of measured growth rather than sudden expansion. According to the team, recent activity has centered on protocol readiness, security reviews, and gradual participation growth. These elements place Mutuum Finance among a group of next crypto projects that are still in development but have moved beyond early concept stages.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance is designed as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. Its core goal is to allow users to supply assets to earn yield while enabling borrowers to access liquidity by providing collateral. This structure is common in DeFi crypto, but Mutuum Finance aims to focus on predictability and clarity in how the system operates.

The protocol plans to support two lending environments. One is a pooled lending model, where users supply assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, they receive mtTokens, which represent their deposited assets and grow in value as interest accrues. These mtTokens are designed to reflect earned yield over time rather than short term trading value.

The second environment is a peer based lending structure. This allows users to create direct lending agreements with defined terms. Borrowing limits, interest rates, and collateral requirements are set upfront. This approach is intended to give users more control and transparency over lending conditions.

Together, these dual lending markets form the foundation of Mutuum Finance’s design. The project emphasizes defined rules and clear mechanics to reduce uncertainty for participants.

mtTokens and Protocol Mechanics

A key feature of the protocol is the use of mtTokens. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their position in the system. As borrowers repay loans with interest, the value of mtTokens increases.

This design links yield generation directly to protocol usage. Rather than relying on external incentives, mtTokens reflect activity within the lending markets themselves. The team has stated that this structure is meant to align long term participation with actual borrowing demand.

In addition to mtTokens, the protocol includes a buy and distribute mechanism. A portion of protocol revenue is intended to be used to acquire MUTM tokens from the market and redistribute them to mtToken holders. This connects protocol performance to token circulation in a measured way.

Stablecoin and Layer 2 Plans

Mutuum Finance has also outlined plans for a native stablecoin. The stablecoin is expected to be backed by borrower interest and collateral activity within the protocol. If implemented as planned, this could support additional borrowing use cases and help reduce exposure to price volatility.

Layer 2 expansion is another part of the roadmap. By integrating Layer 2 solutions, the protocol aims to lower transaction costs and improve execution speed. This is particularly relevant for lending platforms, where frequent interactions can become costly on mainnet Ethereum.

Security remains a central focus as the project advances. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit, which reviewed the protocol’s smart contracts and design. In addition, Halborn Security has conducted reviews of the system architecture.

The project has also established a $50K bug bounty program. This encourages independent researchers to identify potential issues before the protocol moves into wider use. These measures are common among DeFi crypto projects preparing for a public launch, and they are intended to reduce technical risk. According to the team, security reviews are ongoing as features are finalized ahead of V1.





V1 Launch Preparation

The first live version of the protocol, referred to as V1, represents a key transition point. V1 is expected to activate core lending and borrowing functionality, allowing users to interact with the system beyond testing environments.

While no specific launch date has been finalized publicly, the team has confirmed through official channels that V1 preparation is progressing in line with roadmap expectations. Development efforts are currently focused on final testing, integrations, and security validation.

In the context of new cryptocurrency projects, V1 often marks the shift from development to real usage. Mutuum Finance has framed this stage as a technical milestone rather than a market event.

Presale Structure and Participation

Alongside development, Mutuum Finance has continued its token distribution process. The total supply of MUTM is capped at 4B tokens. Of this amount, 45.5% has been allocated for early distribution, which equals approximately 1.82B tokens.

The token price has progressed through multiple phases. MUTM is currently priced at $0.035 as it moves through Phase 6, having increased around 250% since Phase 1. More than $19M has been raised, and the holder count has surpassed 18,500 wallets.

Participation growth has been gradual rather than abrupt. This pattern is often seen in projects where interest builds alongside development progress instead of short term speculation. The project also features a 24 hour activity leaderboard, which tracks ongoing participation rather than one time transactions. Card payment options have been added to simplify access for users who prefer not to rely solely on crypto transfers.

Position Within the DeFi Landscape

Mutuum Finance operates in a competitive segment of the DeFi crypto market. Lending and borrowing protocols are well established, but new entrants continue to explore alternative structures and risk models.

By emphasizing defined lending rules, dual market options, and gradual rollout, Mutuum Finance positions itself as a project focused on infrastructure development. Whether it becomes a widely used platform will depend on adoption after V1 and the effectiveness of its planned features.

For now, the project remains in a transitional phase. It has moved beyond early design while still working toward full activation. As Phase 6 concludes and later stages progress, Mutuum Finance continues to develop as one of several next crypto projects building toward live utility rather than immediate market impact.