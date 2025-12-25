New Cryptocurrency Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Records Steady Growth as Phase 6 Supply Drops Below 1%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing number of market watchers are tracking a new crypto that has been moving quietly through its roadmap while participation continues to rise. In a period where many large caps are trading sideways, attention is shifting toward projects that are still early but showing steady progress. One DeFi crypto now entering a key transition phase is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) .





Rather than relying on sudden hype cycles, Mutuum Finance has followed a slower and more structured growth path. Recent updates show that supply at its current stage is tightening, while development milestones continue to advance. This combination has placed MUTM on the radar of investors searching for the next crypto with real momentum building beneath the surface.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is an Ethereum based DeFi crypto focused on lending and borrowing. The protocol is designed to allow users to supply digital assets and earn yield, while borrowers can access liquidity by locking collateral. This creates a system where usage, not speculation, drives activity.

The protocol is built around clear structure. Lending terms are defined. Borrowing limits are set in advance. Collateral ratios and liquidation rules are transparent. These design choices aim to reduce uncertainty for users and make the system easier to understand.

Mutuum Finance also introduces mtTokens. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their position in the protocol. As interest is paid back by borrowers, the value of these mtTokens increases. This ties user rewards directly to protocol usage.

Alongside development progress, participation has grown steadily. The project has now raised over $19M, with more than 18,500 holders taking part. This level of engagement places MUTM among the more closely followed new cryptocurrency projects in its category.

MUTM Price, Phase Status and Allocation Progress

MUTM is currently priced at $0.035 and remains in Phase 6 of its distribution process. At this stage, allocation has dropped below 1%, signaling that the current phase is close to completion.

The token distribution began in early 2025. Since launch, MUTM has recorded a 250% increase from its starting price. This rise has occurred gradually across phases rather than in a single spike, which some view as a sign of controlled growth.

One feature that continues to attract attention is the 24 hour leaderboard. This system tracks daily participation activity, highlighting consistent engagement instead of one time purchases. It adds transparency to how interest is developing over time.

As Phase 6 approaches completion, demand has remained strong, even as available supply tightens. This stage often represents a shift in behavior, as later participants compete for a shrinking allocation.





Token Supply, Distribution and Access

The total supply of MUTM is capped at 4B tokens. Of this total, 45.5% has been allocated for early distribution. That equals roughly 1.82B tokens reserved for these presale stages.

So far, a significant portion of this allocation has already been distributed. As Phase 6 nears its end, the remaining supply becomes more limited, which naturally draws increased attention from those tracking supply dynamics.

Mutuum Finance has also expanded access options. In addition to standard crypto payments, MUTM payment support includes card options. This lowers barriers for users who want exposure without navigating complex transfer steps. Supply structure and accessibility together play an important role in how a top crypto gains momentum during its early lifecycle.

V1 Development and Phase 2 Roadmap Progress

Beyond token distribution, development remains a central focus. Mutuum Finance is preparing for its V1 launch , which will activate core lending and borrowing functions. This version is expected to allow users to interact with the protocol in live conditions rather than test environments.

V1 represents a major milestone. It marks the transition from build phase to active usage. For many DeFi crypto projects, this is where broader attention begins to form.

At the same time, the project continues to move through Roadmap Phase 2. This stage includes finalizing protocol mechanics, integrating security feedback, and preparing infrastructure for scale. Security reviews are already in place, including audits and external assessments. These steps are critical as the protocol moves closer to live deployment.

Why MUTM Is Gaining Attention

As Phase 6 supply drops below 1%, the combination of factors becomes harder to ignore. A tightening supply. A token already up 250%. A growing holder base. And a V1 launch is approaching.

MUTM sits in a narrow window where early distribution is nearly complete, but full utility is not yet live. This stage is often where momentum shifts. Those who follow top cryptocurrencies closely know that behavior can change quickly once phases close and new milestones activate.

Mutuum Finance continues to position itself as the next crypto focused on structure, usage, and steady execution. As Phase 6 concludes and the roadmap advances, attention around this DeFi crypto is likely to remain elevated heading into the next stage of its lifecycle.

